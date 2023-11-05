Eagles vs. Cowboys Week 9 game preview and predictions

I’d be lying if I said I felt supremely confident about how this Eagles vs. Cowboys matchup is going to go. The three-point spread is appropriate since this game feels like a coin flip.

Things that inspire cause for pause:

The Eagles beating themselves with more turnover issues.

CeeDee Lamb in the slot going up against ... the lack of an obvious plan at nickel cornerback.

Dak Prescott getting rid of the ball quickly with the 11th fastest average time-to-throw.

Jalen Hurts’ mobility potentially being limited?

Tyler Steen making his first NFL start.

Things that inspire reason for believing:

Jalen Hurts being 23-3 in his last 26 starts. He just wins.

A.J. Brown being unstoppable.

Jalen Carter.

Nick Sirianni giving the Eagles a bigger edge than Mike McCarthy gives his team.

Sean Desai coming up with a good game plan like he did against the Miami Dolphins.

Kevin Byard potentially having a good read on Dak with three career interceptions against him.

I keep coming back to the Jalens being the two most important players for the Eagles.

Hurts MUST protect the ball. This is the game where he should remind everyone why the Eagles made him the highest-paid player in the NFL at the time of his signing. Time to deliver a signature win against Philly’s top rival.

Carter should see his highest snap count percentage of the season. He’s been a beast in limited playing time thus far. The Eagles need to allow him to take over the game. He’s the best answer to the Cowboys potentially getting the ball out quick to slow down Philly’s pass rush.

It’s not like the Eagles’ season is totally doomed if they lose this game ... but a lot of goodwill to get to this point is going to be undone if they can’t win. The pressure is on and they must deliver.

Again, I can’t say I have a good feel for it, but I can’t feel good picking the Cowboys.

Poll Will the Eagles beat the Cowboys? YES

no vote view results 87% YES (470 votes)

12% no (69 votes) 539 votes total Vote Now

My predictions:

Score prediction: 28 to 24, Eagles win.

Bold prediction: Kevin Byard picks Dak Prescott off twice.

Your predictions:

