NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 9

Before the ninth Sunday of the 2023 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the lines for the Week 9 games.
You can CLICK HERE for straight up NFL picks without regard to the spread. You can find all of the NFL betting lines via DraftKings SportsBook.
My overall record so far is 61-57-4 after going 3-10-3 last week. Dreadful. The BGN community is ahead at 66-52-4.
Here are suggestions when trying to beat the odds.
NFL WEEK 9 GAMES
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at BALTIMORE RAVENS (-6.5): The Seahawks will keep it close in a loss. PICK: Seahawks +6.5
CHICAGO BEARS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (-9.5): The Saints don’t exactly inspire the most confidence but the Bears are dreadful. Chicago will turn it over enough for New Orleans to be able to cover the spread. PICK: Saints -9.5
ARIZONA CARDINALS at CLEVELAND BROWNS (-13): The Cards looked plucky early on but have since cratered. Jim Schwartz’s defense should be able to have their way with a rookie making his first NFL start. PICK: Browns -13
MINNESOTA VIKINGS at ATLANTA FALCONS (-4): Taylor Heinicke gives the Falcons a better chance at winning than Desmond Ridder does. PICK: Falcons -4
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at HOUSTON TEXANS (-2.5): Betting on the better quarterback (C.J. Stroud) and head coach here (DeMeco Ryans). PICK: Texans -2.5
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (-3): Sam Howell is not playing the Eagles this week so he’ll go back to being below average. The Commanders are a worse team after trading two of their pass rushers. PICK: Patriots -3
LOS ANGELES RAMS at GREEN BAY PACKERS (-3.5): Don’t feel comfortable putting faith in Brett Rypien. PICK: Packers -3.5
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (-2) at CAROLINA PANTHERS: I’ll say Frank Reich gets his revenge game here. The Panthers got a taste of winning and Bryce Young will keep it going. PICK: Panthers +2
DALLAS COWBOYS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (-3): The Eagles are going to beat the Cowboys because they have to do so. PICK: Eagles -3
NEW YORK GIANTS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (-1.5): The Raiders are my Lock Of The Week this week. As a reminder, I am 6-1-1 in those picks this year. There’s a “head coach who we disliked got fired!” bump here. Also, Maxx Crosby going up against Evan Neal might be the biggest single mismatch in the NFL this week. PICK: Raiders -1.5
BUFFALO BILLS at CINCINNATI BENGALS (-2.5): I don’t like to make a habit of betting against Joe Burrow. PICK: Bengals -2.5
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (-3.5) at NEW YORK JETS: The Chargers cannot be trusted. PICK: Jets +3.5
