Eagles rooting guide for Week 9 games

The ninth Sunday of the 2023 NFL regular season is here. To accompany your viewing experience, let’s run through a Philadelphia Eagles-focused rooting guide for all of the Week 9 games.

EAGLES GAME

DALLAS COWBOYS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: With a win, the Eagles advance to 8-1 and drop Dallas to 5-3. That’d be a very nice cushion to have. If the Eagles lose, they’ll be 7-2 and the Cowboys will be 6-2. Dallas will likely beat the New York Giants in Week 10 — while the Birds are on their bye — to move into first place in the NFC East with the head-to-head tiebreaker over Philly. BEAT DALLAS.

NFC EAST

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: The Commanders winning is preferable with the thought that it will have them in no man’s land (no playoffs, no high draft pick). A Patriots loss also works towards moving New England ahead of both the Commanders and NYG in the 2024 NFL Draft order. Root for the Commanders.

NEW YORK GIANTS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: Better to see the Giants to pick up a meaningless win that damages their draft positioning. Root for the Giants.

DRAFT PICK WATCH

CHICAGO BEARS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: The Eagles own the Saints’ second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Birds will be hoping that selection is as early as it can realistically be. Root for the Bears.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at ATLANTA FALCONS: With the Eagles owning the Saints’ second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they’ll want to see a non-New Orleans team win the NFC South. The Eagles are also rooting for Kentavius Street to play in at least six games so that the sixth-round pick Atlanta traded to Philly will convey. Root for the Falcons.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at HOUSTON TEXANS: With the Eagles owning the Saints’ second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they’ll want to see a non-New Orleans team win the NFC South. Root for the Buccaneers.

NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at BALTIMORE RAVENS: The Seahawks are a potential threat to the Eagles’ playoff seeding. Root for the Ravens.

WHAT’S LEFT

MIAMI DOLPHINS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (Germany): The Chiefs will host the Eagles in Week 11 with both teams coming off a Week 10 bye. The Eagles probably don’t want to play an especially desperate Chiefs team coming off two straight losses. Root for the Chiefs.

ARIZONA CARDINALS at CLEVELAND BROWNS: The Eagles want to see Arizona stay ahead of WAS and NYG in the draft order. It shouldn’t be hard to root against Jonathan Gannon. Root for the Browns.

LOS ANGELES RAMS at GREEN BAY PACKERS: The Packers might have the better chance of being ahead of both WAS and NYG in the draft order. Root for the Rams.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at CAROLINA PANTHERS: The Eagles want to see Carolina stay ahead of WAS and NYG in the draft order. Root for the Colts.

CINCINNATI BENGALS at BUFFALO BILLS: The Eagles will host the Bills in Week 12. With the hope that the Eagles can beat them, it’s better to see Buffalo win in order to potentially improve Philly’s strength of victory tiebreaker. A bit in the weeds here but, hey, it could matter. Root for the Bills.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at NEW YORK JETS: Keeping Aaron Rodgers away from a shot at playing in the playoffs is preferable. Root for the Chargers.

BYE WEEK TEAMS: Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers