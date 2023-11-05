Eagles News: Rashaad Penny is waiting for his chance

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Rashaad Penny is likely to be active against the Cowboys — and is ready to show he’s still explosive - Inquirer

Despite playing just nine offensive snaps this season, Rashaad Penny said he’s faced — like teammate Kenneth Gainwell — criticism on social media this season. “People say, for example, I’ve lost my explosion,” the Eagles running back said last week. “I haven’t gotten a chance to even show that yet.” Penny may get that opportunity against the Cowboys on Sunday. He’s likely to be active for the first time since Week 2 with Boston Scott out because of a personal matter. He’s still behind D’Andre Swift and Gainwell on the depth chart but should at least take over Scott’s duties as a kick returner. [...] As for his readiness or the claims that he isn’t as explosive since his broken leg, Penny said he just needs an opportunity to show he still has it. “I know eventually, one day, my time will come,” he said. “So, you know, I’m just taking it slowly, still learning, and feeling better than ever.”

Welcome to the gauntlet - BGN

Maybe it’s not as bad as it looks. Maybe the Chiefs continue to struggle. Maybe the Bills, plagued by injury and bad play, show up with another signature clunker game. Maybe Brock Purdy’s recent 4th quarter pumpkining blooms into full game pumpkining. Maybe Geno Smith’s bid for the Comeback To The Player You Always Were Award continues. Maybe the Cowboys, a team that lost to the Cardinals and got blown out by the 49ers, aren’t that good. Or maybe it’s even harder than it looks.

Eagles-Cowboys Week 9 Preview + Picks against the spread - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski preview the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Interact with us on social media: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen. Check out Wrong Crowd Beer Company: wrongcrowdbeer.com! (21 or older, please enjoy responsibly). Use discount code BGN15 at RighteousFelon.com for 15% off your order! Same promotion applies at WildRangerPet.com. Buying, selling, or renting a house? Contact Kristin Roach at RoachRealtors.com.

Mailbag: Why are the Eagles giving up so many passing yards? - PhillyVoice

The Eagles’ pass defense needs to be better during the back half of the season. That is clear. But I do think that their 26th-ranked pass defense is a little misleading. To begin, they’re also the No. 1 run defense. They’re allowing 65.5 rushing yards per game. The No. 2 run defense, the Lions, are more than 10 yards per game off that pace (76.8). But also, opposing offenses aren’t even bothering to run the ball against them, because they know it’s just not a very good idea. They’re facing 17.4 rushing attempts per game, which again, is the lowest in the league, by a significant margin. So if teams aren’t running the ball against them, what are they doing? They’re throwing it! #Analysis. The Eagles are facing 39.8 pass attempts per game, which is the second-most in the NFL, behind only the Jaguars. When you’re facing that many pass attempts, of course you’re going to give up a lot of yards. They are only allowing 6.2 yards per pass attempt, which is 10th best in the NFL.

Game Preview – DAL at PHI - Iggles Blitz

Sean Desai had a terrific gameplan for Miami, but it only worked because the players executed it so well. I didn’t love his plan last week, but the execution was the biggest problem. Blown coverages. Missed tackles. Erratic pass rush. You aren’t going to stop anyone if you don’t execute. We’ll see if Desai can get his guys to play with more urgency on Sunday. This will be a big test for them. Dallas doesn’t have a great OL so the pass rush should have chances to make plays. That only happens if the back seven can cover well enough. It will be interesting to see what Desai does at the nickel. That was a weak spot in the loss to Dallas last year. I’m sure they will also try to get the ball to their TEs, another area where the Eagles can struggle.

Eagles notebook: Can Nolan Smith earn more playing time? - NBCSP

During training camp, there was a ton of excitement and buzz around Nolan Smith. The No. 30 pick in the draft was making flash plays and it seemed like he could really help the Eagles in his rookie season. But he’s been buried on the depth chart and just hasn’t been playing very much this season. Through eight weeks, Smith has played in every game but has totaled just 47 defensive snaps (9%). While he’s been a major contributor on special teams, he’s firmly the fifth guy in the edge rusher rotation. “He’s in a deep room,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “He’s in a very deep room with three guys last year, in particular, that had ten-plus sacks. So again, as Nakobe (Dean), as Cam Jurgens last year, they’re in a position where there isn’t rotation as much. So last year those guys were more just backups, and as far as Nakobe has special teams, whereas Nolan, he’s in a deep room, very similar to those two guys, and he gets mixed reps here and there throughout the game.”

Trey Burton: Philly is ‘just a special place’ - PE.com

After Trey Burton – the Honorary Captain for Sunday’s game against Dallas at Lincoln Financial Field – joined the Eagles as an undrafted free agent from the University of Florida in 2014, he was the fourth tight end on the depth chart. When he left the Eagles as an unrestricted free agent in 2018, he did so having helped make team history as a key member of Super Bowl LII’s Philly Special. Leading New England 15-12 with 34 seconds left in the first half, the Eagles had the ball fourth-and-goal at the Patriots’ 1-yard line. Philadelphia called timeout and quarterback Nick Foles jogged over to Head Coach Doug Pederson and said, ‘You want Philly Philly?’ Pederson thought for a second and replied, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ And they did. “(When Pederson made the call) I didn’t really think much about it, honestly,” Burton says. “I feel like we didn’t have much time to like sit there and ponder about it. Previous weeks, the first two playoff games, I kind of had an idea when we were going to call it, and when we were going to run it. But the Super Bowl, with all the craziness going on around the game and everything, it didn’t really even come to my mind that we could possibly even run that play.”

Despite only being in Week 9 of the season, Cowboys at Eagles has extremely high stakes - Blogging The Boys

With the San Francisco 49ers losing their last three games, a Cowboys victory against the Eagles sets them up in a great position across the entire conference. After the Eagles game, the Cowboys host New York in Week 10, travel to North Carolina to play the Panthers in Week 11, and host the Washington Commanders in Week 12 on Thanksgiving. Assuming the team can handle business against the two inferior teams in the conference, the Cowboys could be sitting at 9-2 after Thanksgiving. Not only would they be 9-2 but they would have a 4-0 division record. It is only week nine of the season and a lot could happen the rest of the way, even if the Cowboys can get a win in Philadelphia. However, they would be putting themselves in a very favorable position the rest of the season if they can come away with a victory on Sunday.

Washington Commanders vs New England Patriots Prop Bets - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders are visiting the New England Patriots and they are 2.5-point underdogs. The offense picked up last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. Sam Howell looked like the franchise QB that Washington fans (and executives) would like him to be. This week, they’re traveling to face Bill Belichick’s 2-6 team. Can Sam Howell put up the same numbers this week? Will Andy Reid Jr. remember that he has running backs?

Giants put Tyrod Taylor, Darren Waller on IR; PK Randy Bullock elevated from practice squad - Big Blue View

The New York Giants made a number of roster moves on Saturday in advance of their Week 9 game Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Giants are placing quarterback Tyrod Taylor (ribs) and tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) on injured reserve. Waller, who has a history of hamstring injuries, had said during the week he might be headed for a multi-week absence. The Giants are adding tight end Lawrence Cager to the 53-man roster to replace Waller. Cager began the season on the active roster, was waived and re-signed to the practice squad in mid-October, and is now back on the main roster. Interestingly, the Giants elevated veteran placekicker Randy Bullock from the practice squad. That almost certainly means that Bullock, 33, will be the primary kicker on Sunday rather than the 22-year-old Cade York, who was signed to the Giants’ 53-man roster on Friday from the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad.

Buffalo Bills sign defensive tackle Linval Joseph, place cornerback Kaiir Elam on IR - Buffalo Rumblings

The Buffalo Bills added a veteran defensive tackle on Thursday, signing Linval Joseph to a one-year contract. The deal is reportedly worth up to $3.72 million with incentives. To make room on the 53-man roster for Joseph, the Bills placed second-year corner Kaiir Elam on injured reserve. Joseph, 35, is a 13-year NFL veteran who last played with the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

This USC trick play will be in every team’s playbook by next weekend - SB Nation

It is a common refrain that football is a copycat sport. Because of this there are moments that occur — whether on Saturdays or on NFL Sundays — when you see something that you just know will be in every football team’s playbook before long. When the Wildcat started to take over on the college level, it was just a matter of time before NFL teams used the concept. When the Miami Dolphins started using their “cheat” motion this season, it did not take long for teams to follow suit. With that in mind, expect to see this concept from USC spread around the game in due order.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message