Dolphins vs. Chiefs: NFL in Germany

The Miami Dolphins (6-2) and Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) are set to face off on Sunday morning in Germany.
The Chiefs lead the all-time series between these AFC teams, 15-13, and have won the three most recent meetings. They last faced off against each other in 2020, with the Chiefs winning down in Miami, 33-27.
A lot has changed since then, notably wide receiver Tyreek Hill leaving Kansas City for a huge payday with the Dolphins. Hill is a big reason Miami’s offense has been so dynamic, and will be looking to make a statement against his former team.
Here’s what you need to know about today’s game:
Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
Time: 9:30 AM ET
TV Channel: NFL Network
Online Streaming: FuboTV
Location: Frankfurt Stadium | Germany
Announcers: Rich Eisen, Jason McCourty, Dan Orlovsky, Sara Walsh, Stacey Dales
Sirius: 134 (MIA), 133 (KC), 109 (National) | XM: 391 (MIA), 228 (KC), 227 (National)
Odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook
Miami Dolphins: +1.5 (+105)
Kansas City Chiefs: -1.5 (-125)
Over/Under: 50.5
BLG pick: Chiefs -1.5
