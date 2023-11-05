Eagles vs. Cowboys: How to watch, TV schedule, odds, and more

The Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) are back at home for the big Week 9 matchup against their NFC East rival, the Dallas Cowboys (5-2).

The division game is America’s Game of the Week on FOX late-Sunday afternoon, and it’s going to be a tough game for both teams. The Cowboys have been one of the best teams in the league this season, despite their losses to the Cardinals and 49ers.

Still, the Eagles are favored to win, and are a team that’s tough to bet against. Jalen Hurts is coming off one of his best passing games of the season, A.J. Brown is still riding his 130-plus yard game streak, DeVonta Smith finally had a 99-yard game against the Commanders, and the Eagles secondary might finally be healthy.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said this week that for the team, they aren’t treating this week any differently than they do all the others — but also acknowledged and encouraged Eagles fans to bring that Beat Dallas energy to The Linc on Sunday. He explained that they have to stay true to their process and take one practice, one day at a time.

Even with keeping preparations the same, Sirianni admitted that they have a tough task preparing for Cowboys LB Micah Parsons. He’s someone they have to be aware of on every snap, and have to make a plan specifically for him and his talent. Luckily, the Eagles OL is one of the best in the league, but unfortunately, Cam Jurgens wasn’t ready to return to the field just yet, and instead rookie Tyler Steen will take the field at right guard.

There will be a lot of good matchups to watch in Sunday’s game, and with rivalry games, anything can happen.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Referee: Tre Blake (Eagles are 1-0 in the one game as referee, back in 2022 against the Cardinals.)

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | Sirius: 158 (DAL), 82 (PHI) | XM: 385 (DAL), 229 (PHI)

TV coverage map via 506sports:

Online Streaming

FuboTV

The Eagles are favorites on the road this week.

Dallas Cowboys: +3 (+136)

Philadelphia Eagles: -3 (-162)

Over/under: 47

History Lesson

The Cowboys leads the all-time series between these division rivals, 70-54, and have won four of the five most-recent meetings. They last faced off back on Christmas Eve in 2022, with the Eagles coming up just short in Dallas, ended in a 40-34 Cowboys victory.

Both of the Eagles-Cowboys games in 2022 featured a backup quarterback, with Cooper Rush playing for the Cowboys in their first matchup last season, and Gardner Minshew leading the Eagles for the late-season game. This will be the first rivalry game since 2021 with both Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott on the field competing.

Eagles 2023 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 - at New England Patriots (Sept. 10, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Week 2 - vs Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 14, 8:15 PM ET, Amazon Prime) Thursday Night Football

Week 3 - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sept. 25, 7:15 PM ET, ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 4 - vs. Washington Commanders (Oct. 1, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 5 - at Los Angeles Rams (Oct. 8, 4:05 PM ET, FOX)

Week 6 - at New York Jets (Oct. 15, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 7 - vs. Miami Dolphins (Oct. 22, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football*

*Kelly Green uniform debut

Week 8 - at Washington Commanders (Oct. 29, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 9 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 5, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 10 - BYE WEEK

Week 11 - at Kansas City Chiefs (Nov. 20, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN/ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 12 - vs Buffalo Bills (Nov. 26, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Week 13 - vs San Francisco 49ers (Dec. 3, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 14 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 10, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 15 - at Seattle Seahawks (Dec. 17, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 16 - vs. New York Giants (Dec. 25, 4:30 PM ET, FOX)

Week 17 - vs Arizona Cardinals (Dec. 31, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 18 - at New York Giants (TBD)