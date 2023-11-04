Eagles roster move announced ahead of Cowboys game

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced one roster move ahead of their Week 9 home game against the Dallas Cowboys.

LB Ben VanSumeren was temporarily elevated from the practice squad.

Note: Practice squad players can be temporarily promoted to the roster up to three times per season before they’re required to be exposed to waivers. This is the first elevation for BVS.

Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.

BEN VANSUMEREN

This elevation wasn’t an expected development; it’s not like the Eagles are dealing with linebacker injuries. The move seems to be about adding more help on special teams coverage. That makes sense since the Cowboys have one of the NFL’s top-ranked ST units and a threatening kick/punt returner in KaVontae Turpin.

BVS originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Michigan State following the 2023 NFL Draft. He showed some developmental potential in the preseason, which earned him a spot on the practice squad.