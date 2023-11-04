College Football Week 10: 5 NFL Draft prospects to watch

Week 10 of the college football is bound to be another exciting slate of games. Here are the NFL Draft prospects I am eyeing throughout Saturday’s schedule. All listed times are EST.

Max Melton, Cornerback, Rutgers v. Ohio State (12 PM on CBS): The Scarlet Knights are one of the great surprises of college football this season, starting the year 6-2. Greg Schiano is getting hard nosed, disciplined football out of the whole team and that extends to their secondary. Max Melton is a fourth year cornerback, a leader on the Rutgers defense, and is playing his best football. Next up he will face off against Marvin Harrison Jr. and company, a huge task for any cornerback. Melton can have a star making moment against Harrison on Saturday.

Xavier Worthy, Wide Receiver, Texas v. Kansas State (12 PM on FOX): Xavier Worthy remains one of the top playmakers in the country and a focal point in the Texas offense. While averaging 61 catches over his first two seasons in Austin, Worthy already has 44 receptions through eight games. Now, with Quinn Ewers out, Worthy will need to step up to help out Maalik Murphy against a tough Kansas State team.

Joe Alt, Offensive Tackle, Notre Dame v. Clemson (12 PM on ABC): Joe Alt is coming off a dominant performance against Pittsburgh where he helped grind down the Panthers in the running game while protecting Sam Hartman. This week is a bigger test with Clemson on deck. The Tigers have a far more talented defensive front than any other team Notre Dame has faced this season besides Ohio State. Alt will need another stellar game to keep Notre Dame’s offense humming.

Caleb Williams, Quarterback, USC v. Washington (7 PM on ABC): USC-Washington is one of the two “must watch” games of this week. Two high octane offenses facing off while Washington’s playoff hopes hang in the balance. Caleb Williams is coming off a brilliant performance against Cal and can stay hot to possibly upset the Huskies. It should be one hell of a game.

Malik Nabers, Wide Receiver, LSU v. Alabama (7:45 PM on CBS): The other “must watch” game is certainly the SEC West showdown between LSU and Alabama. A win for Alabama could keep them in narrow playoff contention while a win for LSU could put them in play for an SEC title. The stakes are huge. Malik Nabers has broken out as one of the nation’s best, most productive receivers, nearing 1,000 yards on the season while averaging 17.5 yards per catch. He is a serious playmaker that will stretch the field for LSU in this game and challenge Alabama’s defense. LSU getting a win will mean Nabers shows up in a big way.