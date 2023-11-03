Eagles-Cowboys Final Injury Report: Philly rules 4 players out, Dallas rules 2 questionable

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 9 home game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles ruled four players OUT: Cam Jurgens, Bradley Roby, Boston Scott, and Grant Calcaterra.

The Eagles opened Jurgens’ 21-day practice window on Wednesday and he was only able to participate in a limited capacity this week. The Eagles are set to play Tyler Steen at right guard with Sua Opeta heading to the bench. This change makes sense since Opeta has been struggling but there’s a lot of pressure on Steen to step up in his first NFL start. Jurgens could be ready to play after the Eagles’ Week 10 bye.

Roby is set to miss his third straight game. The Eagles will hope to have him back after their Week 10 bye. With Roby out, it’ll be interesting to see how the Eagles handle their nickel cornerback position. Last week, Sydney Brown played on early downs with Eli Ricks playing the slot in more obvious passing situations. Do the Eagles really trust that rotation going up against CeeDee Lamb? Could we see Darius Slay shadow Lamb? Could we see James Bradberry return to playing nickel CB? Such a big question mark for such a key matchup.

Scott did not practice at all this week due to personal reasons. It’s unclear what he has going on. Scott’s absence means Rashaad Penny could be in line for some touches for the first time since Week 2. The Eagles should really be activating Penny anyway since Kenny Gainwell has been struggling as RB2.

Kenny Gainwell among 39 RBs this season with at least 51 carries:



PFF grade: 39th

Yards after contact per attempt: 39th

Pass block grade: 33rd

Yards per route run: 31st



39th out of 41 RBs in success rate.



42nd out of 45 RBs in rush yards over expected per attempt.#Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) November 1, 2023

Calcaterra was limited in Friday’s practice, which is a good sign that he’s making progress in the concussion protocol. He might only have to miss one game before being able to return after the Week 10 bye.

James Bradberry was added to the Friday injury report with a thigh issue. He was limited in practice but he was listed without a game status, so he’ll be able to play.

Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, and Jack Stoll were all full go on Friday after being listed as limited on Wednesday and Thursday. They’re ready to play.

Jalen Carter was a full participant for the third straight day so he’s certainly set to play. Remember when Carter said he was “ready to kill the Cowboys”? Well, now would be a good time to (figuratively) back up those words.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

TE Grant Calcaterra (concussion)

C/G Cam Jurgens (foot)

CB Bradley Roby (shoulder)

RB Boston Scott (personal)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

LB Shaun Bradley

S Justin Evans

OT Roderick Johnson

C/G Cam Jurgens (designated to return)

CB Avonte Maddox

CB Zech McPhearson

WR Quez Watkins

Jurgens had his 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve opened on November 1. Evans is dealing with a knee injury and is eligible to return in Week 11 at the earliest. Watkins is dealing with a knee injury and is eligible to return in Week 11 at the earliest. Maddox is reportedly out for the season due to a pectoral injury. Bradley, Johnson, and McPhearson will miss the entire 2023 season since they were placed on IR ahead of roster cuts to the 53-player limit.

RESERVE/SUSPENDED BY COMMISSIONER

CB Isaiah Rodgers

Rodgers is suspended for the entire 2023 season due to gambling. He can apply for reinstatement next year.

DALLAS COWBOYS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

The Cowboys ruled two players questionable: starting left tackle Tyron Smith and his backup, Chuma Edoga.

Smith was upgraded to limited on Friday after failing to practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The Cowboys seem to have hope he can play but he might be more of a game-time decision. Even if Smith is able to suit up, he’ll have to prove he can last through the game.

Edoga was limited in practice all week. If he can’t play, rookie Day 3 pick Asim Richards will serve as Smith’s backup. Or he’ll start if both Smith and Edoga can’t play.

QUESTIONABLE

OT Chuma Edoga (ankle)

OT Tyron Smith (neck)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

OT Josh Ball

CB Trevon Diggs

WR David Durden

CB C.J. Goodwin

TE Peyton Hendershot

LB DeMarvion Overshown

WR John Stephens Jr.

LB Leighton Vander Esch

OT Matt Waletzko

Star cornerback Trevon Diggs, top linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, special teams ace C.J. Goodwin, and backup tackles Matt Waletzko/Josh Ball are all notably on IR.