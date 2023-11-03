NFL Week 9 betting advice: Eagles vs. Cowboys pick and props

Steve Maltepes, known as “The Philly Godfather,” will impart his gambling wisdom on the Eagles and where the smart money is going on various pro football games each weekend this season. Maltepes is one of the nation’s hottest sports betting experts who appears weekly on national radio and has his own website, www.thephillygodfather.com [thephillygodfather.com].

Dallas Cowboys (5-2) at Philadelphia Eagles (7-1), 4:25 p.m. Sunday

The Line: Eagles minus-3/Total: 46.5

What is the line telling you:

It is still early, but 77-percent of the tickets offshore, Vegas and in Atlantic City have been on the Eagles laying just three points at home. As we have said in the past, Vegas does not give out free money. Oddsmakers are basically telling you this game is a coin flip on a neutral field. But the public perception is that the Eagles are a much better team than the Cowboys, based on their impressive win a few weeks ago against Miami. Tread lightly here. The Eagles have looked impressive, but this a division game, and if you look at what the Eagles did with Washington, they were very lucky to have won both. Now they are taking on the Cowboys, who have two less victories on the season, yet have outscored their opponents by 77 points to the Eagles’ 52. Dallas has the slightly better pass defense, and the Eagles lost to a New York Jets team that ranks only four places better than Dallas in opponents’ yards-per-pass metric.

Bottom line: Take the Cowboys plus-3. That line may move here, considering how much the public is betting the Eagles. We like the Cowboys here.

Eagles game props

D’Andre Swift anytime touchdown plus-110

Dallas Goedert anytime touchdown plus-275

Jalen Hurts passing yards under 252.5 yards

Dak Prescott passing yards over 249

Jalen Hurts anytime touchdown

What is the line telling you:

The Cowboys have a good pass defense, so we like Hurts under for passing yards. Dallas will clamp down on A.J. Brown, leaving Goedert open and the Eagles relying on Swift to score. The Cowboys’ run defense is not very good, allowing Swift to also possibly break one. This is a divisional game and Hurts will do anything to win this game, so we like the anytime touchdown there. The Eagles’ pass defense is not very good, so that’s why we like Prescott there.

AROUND THE NFL

Miami Dolphins (6-2) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (6-2), 9:30 a.m. Sunday from Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt

The Line: Chiefs minus-1.5/Total: 50.5

What is the line telling you:

The Chiefs opened as a 2.5-point favorite and it reached as high as Chiefs minus-3. A ton of sharp money hit the screen and took the Miami Dolphins plus-3, which forced oddsmakers to readjust the price to Kansas City minus-1.5. The total opened at 52 and that has gone down to 50.5 because of the weather. The public is going to be all over the Chiefs, since they got blown out by the Broncos. The spread looks too cheap, and even though the Chiefs are 6-2, they only have one quality win. They beat Jacksonville. That’s been it. The Dolphins were more impressive in their loss against the Eagles than anything the Chiefs have done. The Dolphins had a ton of penalties against the Eagles. A reason why they lost. Kansas City struggled against the Broncos’ passing offense, which ranks No. 27 in the NFL. Now the Chiefs’ defense has to go up against the No. 1 passing offense in the league.

Bottom line: We like the Dolphins plus the 1.5 and we like the Dolphins on the moneyline as well.

(Betting lines are subject to change.)

