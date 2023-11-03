Eagles News: “Philadelphia is leaving a ton of meat on the bone” when it comes to interceptions

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Defenses and Interception-Worthy Throws - FTN Fantasy

Philadelphia is leaving a ton of meat on the bone. With Darius Slay’s two non-IWT picks, the Eagles have converted just two of their 10 interception-worthy passes into interceptions. On passes defensed, only the Titans, Raiders, and Giants are working with a lower PD-to-INT rate.

Eagles Film Analysis: All-22 offense takeaways from the Commanders road game - BGN

Here’s another example of Hurts having enough mobility to create outside of structure. I’ll be honest, I don’t really know what the Eagles are trying to do on this play but Hurts and AJ Brown can turn bad calls into good calls! Remember when Hurts couldn’t throw when rolling to his left? Is there anything that Hurts hasn’t improved in the past 3 years?!

NFC East Mixtape Vol.135: LIVE show ahead of Eagles/Cowboys - BGN Radio

On this special live edition of the NFC East Mixtape, Brandon Lee Gowton and RJ Ochoa are joined by Birds vs. Boys podcast hosts Aidan Powers (@aidan_34_powers) and Kevin Messina (@kmess22) to preview the Eagles-Cowboys Week 9 game. Later in the show, host of the Gold Standard Network, Rob “Stats” Guerrera (@StatsOnFire) stops by to discuss Javon Hargrave’s lack of production, Chase Young and make his prediction on the game.

Eagles crushed ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ Mariah Carey cover as NFL’s best singers - SB Nation

But now there is a new version of the song for this holiday season, thanks to ... the Philadelphia Eagles? Following the success of last year’s “A Philly Special Christmas,” The Philly Specials are back, as Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jordan Mailata are set to release their second Christmas album, “A Philly Special Christmas Special,” which went on presale Friday. They also released the first song from that album, which covers Carey’s hit. And ... it’s really good.

Five big questions ahead of Cowboys-Eagles game on Sunday - ESPN

This is a tough matchup. Lamb is red hot, having racked up 19 receptions, 275 yards and two scores over the previous two games, and he totaled 15 catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles last season. The Eagles’ secondary has been in a state of flux for weeks now, with injuries leading to a rotating cast at safety and slot corner in particular. It would make sense for Dallas to frequently line Lamb up in the slot to take advantage of that vulnerability. “He’s big. He’s physical. He’s fast,” Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai said of Lamb. “He’s got a big catch radius. He can win underneath. He can win after the catch on short throws in the quick game, and he can make you miss in space and go up and catch a contested ball. He’s a really good all-around receiver.” Philadelphia is hoping the recent acquisition of veteran safety Kevin Byard from the Tennessee Titans will settle things down on the back end. For now, it will fall in large part to the defensive front to make Prescott uncomfortable and limit his time to throw.

Week 9 NFL picks: Eagles defeat Cowboys in massive NFC East bout; Bengals unanimous winners over Bills - NFL.com

Why Tom is taking the Eagles: In Week 8, Dallas looked unbeatable against the Rams, while the Eagles didn’t take their first lead over the Commanders until the fourth quarter — when they secured their fourth one-possession win (in five such games) this season. The Cowboys have not been stress-tested in 2023 like Jalen Hurts and Co. I have more faith in Philly’s ability to withstand a rough-and-tumble divisional matchup, especially at home, than I do in Dallas to win ugly.

NFL Week 9 Preview: Fantasy football advice, betting tips and matchups to watch - PFF

Matchup to watch: Eagles WR A.J. Brown vs. Cowboys CB Stephon Gilmore. With Trevon Diggs out for the year (ACL), expect veteran Stephon Gilmore to be the one matched up against A.J. Brown. If the Cowboys want to have any chance of winning this game, they’ll need Gilmore to keep Brown in check. That is easier said than done, with Brown averaging a career-high 117.4 receiving yards per game. This is best-on-best in Week 9 and should be fantastic to watch.Fantasy breakout: Dallas Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson. CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks will undoubtedly get a ton of attention from the Eagles on Sunday, and that should open up more opportunities for Ferguson. The second-year tight end from Wisconsin has yet to exceed 50 yards in a game this season, but look for the Cowboys to target him early and often on Sunday. He has a strong matchup against the linebackers and safeties of the Eagles and has quickly turned into Dak Prescott‘s red-zone favorite. Favorite bet: Eagles -3. The Eagles are the more talented team, and they are healthier. The Cowboys aren’t quite the same when they are away from home, and this is a game that could get away from them. Take the Eagles to win and cover in this huge NFC East matchup.

Spadaro: Secondary ‘growing in the defense’ with potent Dallas pass game coming - PE.com

Constant change, to the tune of seven different combinations in the secondary during the course of eight weeks. The Eagles’ secondary has had its hands full keeping track of who is where and what is up from game to game and, at times, play to play. “We’ve always had that next-man-up mentality, and it has been put to the test this season,” cornerback James Bradberry said. “I think we’ve held up pretty well.” The Dallas Cowboys come to town on Sunday, if you weren’t aware, and bring with them a potent passing game led by wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who coming off back-to-back huge games, including a 12-catch, 158-yard, 2-touchdown performance in the Cowboys’ win over the Los Angeles Rams. Lamb has 46 receptions for 633 yards and 3 touchdowns this season. He is a player the Eagles know very well, of course, after Lamb’s 10-catch, 120-yard, 2-touchdown outing last December 24 in Arlington, Texas. Lamb did most of his damage out of the slot, but the Eagles understand that he is dangerous where he lines up. “Good receiver. Runs great routes and makes plays,” Bradberry said. “We definitely have to be aware of where he is at all times.”

Eagles’ Kenneth Gainwell talks about why he replied to DM during halftime of last week’s game - NJ.com

“I haven’t been on my phone lately because I knew it would be some steam, but I kind of know what the situation is,” Gainwell said. “I handled it like a man and understand what I did being in my profession. I’m taking a little steam for it. I play football.” As for it happening again, Gainwell sounded contrite, stating that everyone has an opinion and wants to share it. Still, he and other athletes should avoid responding to negative messages, especially at the wrong moment, such as halftime. “I understand that it was something that I shouldn’t have done and take the responsibility, taking a stand for it and understanding that I need to be better,” Gainwell said.

Mailbag: Predicting the Eagles’ record during their upcoming difficult six-game stretch - PhillyVoice

This time of year we (as in, the media) can’t see what happens in practices, so for all we know maybe Gainwell is just a beast from Wednesday to Friday every week. Otherwise, his “body of work” is not impressive. He’s averaging 3.0 yards per carry behind an elite run blocking offensive line, and he only has 8 rushing first downs on 51 carries. His career long run is 18 yards, and his career long reception is 20, so he’s not providing chunk plays, and he has two fumbles this season on 65 touches. I can certainly understand Sirianni having his players’ backs in press conference settings. He’s not going to criticize his players to the media. But the reality is that Gainwell has already been demoted once, and Sirianni can see that he is hurting the offense. If you’ll recall, Gainwell opened the season as the RB1 Week 1 in New England, insane as that was. When it was clear that D’Andre Swift is the better player, Gainwell became the No. 2. It’s also worth noting that after Gainwell fumbled against Washington last Sunday, he did not get any carries thereafter. (He did get a few checkdowns in the passing game.) I think we’ll start to see Boston Scott mixed in on occasion, and he’ll take some of Gainwell’s snaps.

Why Eagles are so excited for Moro Ojomo’s new opportunity - NBCSP

Jordan Mailata is ready to let opposing offensive linemen deal with Moro Ojomo for a while. He’s seen about enough of the rookie. “I love Mo. I love that man,” Mailata said. “But he is a f—g bastard when he comes to the scout team. That man is relentless. “And it’s a credit to why we are the way we are. We practice hard and fast and technique has to be on point because guys like Moro, who are high effort, strong as hell, smart, technique-driven, they’ll ruin the play if your technique is off one bit.” While Ojomo has been an absolute menace on the scout team this season — he was the Eagles’ back-to-back scout team player of the week in Weeks 5-6 — he’s finally going to get a chance to play more on Sundays.

Confidence in the Cowboys now over 50%, but majority think they lose to Eagles - Blogging The Boys

And that uncertainty over the Cowboys overall spilled over into our next question. We asked if you thought the Cowboys would win on the road in Philadelphia, and only 45% of Cowboys fans thought they would.

Giants sign placekicker Randy Bullock to practice squad, per report - Big Blue View

The Giants have signed veteran placekicker Randy Bullock to their practice squad in the event Graham Gano is sidelined by his left knee injury. [BLG Note: Once upon a time, Bullock beat out Jake Elliott in the Bengals’ kicker competition.]

The turnover in Washington is just beginning - Hogs Haven

Both Sweat and Young were off to a good start this season, and according to reports, Washington was interested in keeping Sweat, but Chicago’s offer of a 2nd-round pick was too good to pass up. Ultimately though, the overall productivity (or lack thereof), along with Rivera and his staff’s inability to maximize their talent, helped create the situation that Washington faced over this past week. Washington is not facing a full “rebuild,” but the decision to move on from two major players on the defense signifies that the turnover in Washington is just beginning.

Lions have great chance to snag the top seed in the NFC - PFT

The Lions have their bye this weekend. As they get ready for their final nine games of the season, they have a very real possibility laid out before them. The team that hasn’t won its division since 1993 could end up being the No. 1 seed in the entire conference, and the bye that goes along with it. Look at the schedule. At the Chargers, the Bears, the Packers, at the Saints, at the Brears, the Broncos, at the Vikings, at the Cowboys, and the Vikings. The game at Dallas is the only one left that looks like a loss. The rest of them seem to be winners.

How the NFL Network Became Football Media’s Assignment Editor - The Ringer

We haven’t always treated the NFL’s schedule release as a national holiday. Twenty years after its inception, the league’s in-house media network continues to shape the way the sport is covered.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message