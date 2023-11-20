Eagles vs. Chiefs instant reactions!

Welp that was pretty gross.

I’d like to erase the first half of this game from my memory because wtf was that?! What did the Eagles do to prepare during the bye week because I didn’t recognize those Birds at all.

There were soooo many missed opportunities.

The Eagles run defense looked the worst we’ve seen all season. Through the first 10 weeks of the season the most rushing yards the Eagles had allowed in a game was 107. In the first half against the Chiefs the Eagles allowed 121.

The Eagles were held to seven points in the first half. CBS Sports writer Jeff Kerr tweeted that, “This is the largest halftime deficit for the Eagles with Jalen Hurts as starting QB since the 2021 Wild Card at Buccaneers (vs. Tom Brady).”

Jalen Hurts was 5/7 for 46 yards with 1 INT in the first half and he was also sacked five times in the first half (the most he’s been sacked in any first half in his career). Both Hurts and the offensive line are equally to blame. Hurts did not look comfortable and held on to the ball for way to long. The offensive line’s pass protection was just bad, to be honest they looked cooked.

BUT thank goodness for some huge missed opportunities on the Chiefs offensive side of the ball, the Travis Kelce fumble and the Marquez Valdes-Scantling with less than two minutes remaining in the game they were able to pull through with a victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, 21-17.

Jalen Hurts finished with 179 total yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT.

D’Andre Swift was a bright spot, he racked up 76 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown on the ground and he also had three catches for 31 yards.

DeVonta Smith had one of his best performances of the season leading the team in receiving yards with 99 yards on six catches.

There’s sooooo much to discuss! Join Jessica Taylor and Shane Haff NOW on the BGN Instant Reaction Show as they react to the Eagles performance. We’re taking your questions, comments in addition to sharing your three word reactions.

No worries if you miss the live show, it will be available on Apple podcast, Spotify and anywhere else that you get your podcasts shortly after the broadcast. You can also go back on the YouTube page and watch it there.

