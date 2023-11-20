Milton Williams out with a concussion after friendly fire in Eagles vs. Chiefs

Eagles DC Sean Desai wants his players to be aggressive and to swarm the ball, which is great except for when it results in a little bit of friendly fire. On Monday night against the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce on a four-yard pass, and Nicholas Morrow and Milton Williams collided while making the tackle.

Williams got hit high by Morrow’s helmet, and was slow to get up. Eventually the DT was able to jog off the field under his own power, but was ultimately evaluated for a concussion and ruled out.

Injury Update: DT Milton Williams has been ruled out. https://t.co/oPh72r2WLr — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 21, 2023

The Eagles got lucky that Morrow wasn’t also injured on the play given the nature of the hit. Linebacker depth is something the team does not have a lot of, and losing another one would be very difficult to overcome at this point in the season. Interestingly enough, retired LB Myles Jack was released by the Eagles last week, only for him to come out of retirement to sign with the Steelers.

Losing Williams isn’t exactly no big deal, either, despite the depth the team has in the trenches. The DT had five tackles in Monday night’s game against the Chiefs and is an important part of the defensive line rotation.

Things like this are going to happen when guys are flying to ball, but it’s not something you ever want to see.