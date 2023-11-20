Eagles down to two tight ends after Grant Calcaterra suffers ankle injury against Chiefs

The Eagles already have to deal with missing Dallas Goedert, and now, his replacement, TE Grant Calcaterra is questionable to return against the Chiefs after suffering an ankle injury in the third quarter.

Calcaterra left the field and went into the locker room, and Jack Stoll stepped into his place. Stoll and Albert Okwuegbunam are the only other tight ends on the roster, which leaves the position more than a little light.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni gave a little hope this week for Goedert’s return being sooner rather than later, noting that while he didn’t want to put a timetable on it, there was a reason they hadn’t put the starting TE on IR just yet. Goedert underwent surgery for a forearm fracture suffered against the Cowboys in Week 9.

In addition to the other tight ends on the roster, Sirianni mentioned being able to utilize different personnel and groupings to make up for Goedert’s loss — something they’ll probably need to lean on even more now that Calcaterra is dealing with something.