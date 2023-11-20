College Football Week 12: NFL Draft Observations and Players of the Week

Week 12 of college football featured a lot of highlights, lowlights, and downright head-scratching moments. Watching the slate of games Saturday, here is what I came away with.

Just feel horrible about Jordan Travis. You cannot write the story of FSU’s turnaround without Jordan Travis. Florida State has been languishing in college football purgatory since 2016, taking a backseat in the ACC to Clemson and sometimes Louisville, UNC, and Duke. The Post-Jameis Winston era had not been kind to the Seminoles as Jimbo Fisher gave up on the team and they searched for a new coach to lead them back to national relevance. Enter Mike Norvell and Jordan Travis who, over the last few years, had to rebuild the culture together. This year that mission finally seemed realized, The team took on the personality of their veteran quarterback: calm, confident and careful. The team rarely mistakes and made a ton of big plays as Travis led them to a 10-0 record while throwing 20 touchdowns to only two interceptions, rushing for seven more scores on the ground. The Noles were fun to watch and on their way to a wide open College Football playoff berth. Look, it is always gut wrenching to see a player suffer a season ending and sometimes career altering injury. Jordan Travis’ leg injury on Saturday cut especially deep because it felt so, so unfair given the hard work that young man had put into his craft as. quarterback and the work put into elevating FSU’s football program. I am wishing for Jordan Travis to have a speedy, safe recovery.

Offensive Player of the Week: Bo Nix, Quarterback, Oregon



Bo Nix was on one on Saturday. The senior quarterback threw six touchdowns in the first half against Arizona State, tying an Oregon record. Nix completed 24 of 29 pass attempts for over 400 yards so, for those keeping score, he had more touchdowns than incompletions against the Sun Devils. They were not all “gimme” throws either. Nix looked sharp and confident while attacking tight windows down in the red zone. It was just a damn impressive game for the fifth-year senior. Nix has now thrown 35 touchdowns to only two interceptions.

Defensive Player of the Week: Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State



Ohio State dominated Minnesota on Saturday, holding the Golden Gophers to only three points. Leading the charge on defense for the Buckeyes was Jack Sawyer. Sawyer was a terror rushing the passer, wracking up a sack, a forced fumble, and nonstop pressure. He also made his presence felt against the run as well, making a few tackles behind the line and always being around the ball while he was on the field. Sawyer hasn’t put up gaudy numbers this year but has just been a really solid, dependable defender for the Buckeyes. Saturday was a great example of what he can do at his best as a three-down defender.