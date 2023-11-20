Eagles roster move announced ahead of Chiefs game

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced one roster move ahead of their Week 11 road game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

LB Ben VanSumeren was temporarily elevated from the practice squad.

Note: Practice squad players can be temporarily promoted to the roster up to three times per season before they’re required to be exposed to waivers. This is the second elevation for VanSumeren

BEN VANSUMEREN

The Eagles are elevating BVS for their second straight game.

His presence serves the Eagles two-fold:

BVS provides help on special teams. The undrafted rookie free agent logged 10 ST snaps (42%) in his NFL debut back in Week 9. BVS provides emergency depth at off-ball linebacker. With Nakobe Dean placed on injured reserve, the Eagles only had three healthy players at his position: Zach Cunningham, Nicholas Morrow, and Christian Elliss. The Eagles will hope to not have to play BVS on defense but he’s around if the situation gets desperate.

DALLAS GOEDERT

It’s worth noting that Goedert was NOT placed on injured reserve prior to the Eagles-Chiefs game.

Had that been the case, the team’s top tight end would’ve automatically missed at least the following four games:

Week 11 at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 12 vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 13 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 14 at Dallas Cowboys

By keeping Goedert on the active roster, however, the Eagles are signaling that they hope he can return from his fractured forearm in Week 14 (if not sooner).

And so Goedert avoiding IR is encouraging development. The quicker the Eagles can get him back healthy, the better.