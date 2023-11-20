Eagles-Chiefs inactives

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2023 NFL Week 11 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The following Eagles players WILL NOT PLAY: Dallas Goedert, Derek Barnett, Sua Opeta, Rashaad Penny, Moro Ojomo, and Tanner McKee.

Goedert is out due to suffering a forearm fracture in Week 9. With the Eagles not placing him on injured reserve before this game, they seem to have hope he can play in Week 14 (or sooner). In the meantime, the Eagles’ top three tight ends are Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, and Albert Okwuegbunam ... in that order. Replacing Goedert won’t be about one player stepping up as much as it’ll be about multiple players seeing increased targets.

Barnett was ruled out due to “personal reasons” one game after being a healthy scratch. Will the Eagles cut their 2017 first-round pick before the season is over?

Opeta is a healthy scratch upon Cam Jurgens’ return to the starting lineup at right guard. Opeta was originally Jurgens’ top backup but has since been surpassed on the depth chart by rookie Tyler Steen.

Penny is back to being a healthy scratch as RB4 with Boston Scott back after missing one game due to personal reasons.

Ojomo is still a healthy scratch despite the Eagles trading away Kentavius Street. The Birds are going with a five-man DT rotation after going six deep earlier this year.

Under the NFL’s emergency third quarterback rule, McKee is allowed to play if both Jalen Hurts AND Marcus Mariota leave the game due to injury.

Bradley Roby is notably active for the first time since Week 6.

Ben VanSumeren is active after being temporarily elevated from the practice squad (for the second time this season) earlier on Monday.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

Kansas City Chiefs Inactive List

No surprises for KC. Their active roster is healthy.

WR Richie James

DE BJ Thompson

OL Mike Caliendo

DT Neil Farrell

DE Malik Herring