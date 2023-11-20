Myles Jack is coming out of retirement to sign with the Steelers

The Eagles recently released LB Myles Jack from the team’s reserve/retired list, and it looks like the linebacker is coming out of retirement to join the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Josina Anderson.

I'm told there's currently an expectation in Pittsburgh that free agent LB Myles Jack will be in the building this week rejoining the #Steelers, pending an unforeseen snag, per source. pic.twitter.com/TlvY7JbtSY — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 20, 2023

Jack played for the Steelers in 2022, started 13-of-15 games played, and recorded 104 total tackles, including three tackles for loss and one QB hit. He was ultimately released in the spring, just one year into his two-year deal, and eventually signed with the Eagles in August.

He spoke to Philly media at the time about how it was difficult sitting on the couch while he waited for a team to call. Jack missed the entire offseason program, and came in after training camp had already started. Still, he was excited to be with the Eagles and was a presumed starter by fans.

That excitement lasted just two weeks, when the veteran linebacker abruptly announced his retirement from the NFL.

It’s certainly interesting given the Eagles lack of depth at linebacker that Jack would be released and sign elsewhere.