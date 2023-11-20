Eagles vs. Chiefs: Third quarter scores updates

This is your third quarter thread for the 2023 Week 11 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on Monday night. Join the discussion in the comments below.

3Q - 4:05 [Eagles 14, Chiefs 17]: Jalen Hurts saw a hole and ran the ball 10 yards up the middle for a touchdown.

2Q - 0:02 [Eagles 7, Chiefs 17]: Chiefs managed to get the ball back before half and settled for a 43-yard field goal to extend their lead.

2Q - 1:45 [Eagles 7, Chiefs 14]: Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce on a 4-yard TD pass to wrap up a seven-play drive before halftime.

1Q - 0:31 [Eagles 7, Chiefs 7]: D’Andre Swift did most of the heavy lifting for the Eagles offense late in the first quarter, and ended the drive with a 4-yard run into the endzone.

1Q - 5:34 [Eagles 0, Chiefs 7]: Chiefs managed to make their way down the field — thanks in part to a neutral zone infraction and WR Rashee Rice breaking Darius Slay’s ankles — and the drive ended with a 3-yard pass by Patrick Mahomes to Justin Watson.

