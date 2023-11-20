Eagles vs. Chiefs: First quarter scores updates

The Philadelphia Eagles are back on the road in Week 11 and will face the Kansas City Chiefs in what is being dubbed a Super Bowl rematch on Monday Night Football.

Winning this game isn’t going to put a ring on the fingers of the Eagles players who missed out back in February, so the group is just focused on winning this game to continue the season at 9-1.

Still, it’s hard to imagine that there won’t be some additional emotions on the field as the game gets going. Both teams sit atop the NFC and AFC, respectively, and are still two of the best teams in the league. The Chiefs have some things on offense to get sorted out, but the defense has been playing so aggressive that their struggles haven’t mattered too much. The Eagles have been pretty well-rounded on both sides of the ball, but have yet to play a complete game.

Hang out here for updates and to chat, celebrate, vent, and argue in the comments!

SCORE UPDATES

1Q - 0:31 [Eagles 7, Chiefs 7]: D’Andre Swift did most of the heavy lifting for the Eagles offense late in the first quarter, and ended the drive with a 4-yard run into the endzone.

1Q - 5:34 [Eagles 0, Chiefs 7]: Chiefs managed to make their way down the field — thanks in part to a neutral zone infraction and WR Rashee Rice breaking Darius Slay’s ankles — and the drive ended with a 3-yard pass by Patrick Mahomes to Justin Watson.

[Stay tuned: This section will be updated with each scoring change.]

TWITTER UPDATES

Note: if the tracker isn’t properly loading for you, you can CLICK HERE.

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the games in the comments below.