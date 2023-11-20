Eagles vs. Chiefs: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, radio broadcast and more

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) are back on the road for a Week 11 Monday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2).

A lot of national media is dubbing this a Super Bowl rematch, but the guys in the Eagles locker room have other motivation heading into this game. Head coach Nick Sirianni explained that both teams are different than they were back in February, and winning on Monday isn’t going to change who won a ring last season. This is the most important game for the Eagles simply because it is the next one on their schedule.

The head coach admitted that some guys will use the Super Bowl as an extra bit of motivation, but Jason Kelce pointed out that he was more interested in beating his former head coach, Andy Reid, and his brother, Travis Kelce, for the first time in his career. The all-time series between the Eagles and Chiefs has not been kind to the team from Philly, but Kelce is hoping to change that this go-around.

Both teams are coming off their bye weeks, something QB Jalen Hurts said came at the perfect time. By the middle of the season, most guys are dealing with bumps and bruises, and that extra week of rest gets them recharged for the second-half of the season. The Eagles are getting back several starters, including Cam Jurgens and Bradley Roby, who should be impactful players in their first game back.

We’ll have to see what the Eagles’ offense plans to do with Dallas Goedert, although they certainly have options. Sirianni mentioned that they aren’t relegated to just utilizing their other tight ends — who he has confidence in —, but they can also supplement for Goedert by using different formations — like maybe using large WR Julio Jones, instead.

There’s no shortage of storylines or motivation for either team when the Eagles and Chiefs face off on Monday night, and it should be a tough battle for both sides of the ball.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

The Eagles are slight underdogs on the road this week.

Philadelphia Eagles: +2.5 (+124)

Over/under: 45.5

History Lesson

The Chiefs lead the all-time regular season series between these teams, 5-4, and have won the most recent three meetings. The biggest factor in the winning team of this series has been head coach Andy Reid, who has won most of these games, as either the head coach of the Eagles or of the Chiefs. The Eagles have never beaten the Chiefs with Reid at the helm, which includes the Super Bowl earlier this year.

