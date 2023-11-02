Eagles Injury Report: Tyler Steen set to start with Cam Jurgens not yet ready to play?

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 9 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

This was the team’s first real practice this week since they’re regularly doing Wednesday walkthroughs.

The big news is that rookie Tyler Steen was taking first-team right guard reps during the media-attended portion of practice.

It seems like Cam Jurgens might not yet be ready to play; he was limited for the second day in a row. And if he doesn’t suit up for this game, he’ll get the benefit of two more weeks of rest with the bye up next.

Steen’s sudden emergence is undoubtedly connected to Sua Opeta’s struggles filling in for Jurgens. Only 11 guards have allowed more pressures than Opeta this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Steen looked good in a VERY small sample size (read: six snaps) last week. The 2023 third-round pick (No. 65 overall) was originally expected to compete with Jurgens for the starting right guard spot during training camp. But Steen didn’t look totally comfortable on the inside and never seriously threatened Jurgens at any point. The rookie did look better repping at left tackle in practice, which is the position Steen played at Alabama last year.

It’s conceivable that Steen will be an upgrade on Opeta. It’s also a bit nerve-wracking to have a rookie making his first NFL start against a good Dallas defense. The Eagles previously had Steen as a healthy scratch until Jurgens went on injured reserve after Week 4.

In other news, the Eagles listed three players under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Bradley Roby, Boston Scott, Grant Calcaterra.

Roby is set to miss his third straight game. It remains to be seen how the Eagles will handle the nickel cornerback role in this matchup. Given Sean Desai’s willingness to experiment, we could see multiple different options ... Sydney Brown, Eli Ricks, Darius Slay, and/or James Bradberry could all be in play for snaps there.

Scott missed his second straight practice due to personal reasons. It’s unclear what he has going on in his life but he might be in jeopardy of missing this week’s game. If that’s the case, the Eagles could have Rashaad Penny active for the first time since Week 3, when he did not actually play a snap.

Calcaterra still hasn’t been cleared to return from concussion protocol. He’ll likely be out, which means the Eagles will roll with Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, and Albert Okwuegbunam (normally a healthy scratch) at tight end.

Four players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Jurgens, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, and Jack Stoll.

We already talked about Jurgens above.

Davis might have to play a somewhat limited role once again since he’s less than 100%.

Williams and Stoll are likely being managed to help get them to Sunday.

Two players were listed under FULL PARTICIPATION: Jalen Carter and Sua Opeta.

Great to see Carter was full go. The Eagles really need him to make a big impact on Sunday.

Opeta was upgraded from limited to full ... but it seems like he’s going to be replaced by Steen. Still preferable to have Opeta healthy as a third-string option if both Jurgens and Steen are unavailable.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

TE Grant Calcaterra (concussion)

CB Bradley Roby (shoulder)

RB Boston Scott (personal)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DT Jordan Davis (hamstring)

C/G Cam Jurgens (foot)

TE Jack Stoll (ankle)

DT Milton Williams (shoulder)

FULL PARTICIPATION

DT Jalen Carter (back)

OG Sua Opeta (hip)

DALLAS COWBOYS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

Cowboys starting left tackle Tyron Smith notably did NOT practice one day after Mike McCarthy said they hoped to have him be limited on Thursday. Dallas seems to be hoping that the extra rest can help him be able to play on Sunday.

If Smith can’t suit up, Chuma Edoga will start at left tackle if he’s healthy. Edoga has been limited two straight days so it’s not a sure thing that he’ll be able to go.

If both Smith and Edoga are out, it could be rookie blocker Asim Richards playing at LT. Josh Sweat must absolutely dominate that matchup if that’s the case.

Michael Gallup and Jayron Kearse were unsurprisingly upgraded to full go after being DNP on Wednesday.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OT Tyron Smith (neck)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OT Chuma Edoga (ankle)

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR Michael Gallup (illness)

S Jayron Kearse (toe)