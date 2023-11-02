 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 9 Game Picks

Predicting the winners of this week’s football matchups.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
/ new
NFL: OCT 16 Cowboys at Eagles Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 9 picks for the 2023 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 8, John Stolnis has a commanding lead after a very impressive 15-1 performance. The BGN Community is still near the middle of the pack.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the staff is unanimously taking the Birds to beat the Dallas Cowboys. It honestly feels like a coin flip to me but picking Dallas just feels dirty.

BGN Community Week 8 record: 12-4

BGN Community overall record: 77-45

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

(If you can’t see the polls, click here and try opening this article from the front page.)

Poll

Which team will win in Week 9?

view results
  • 41%
    Titans
    (127 votes)
  • 58%
    Steleers
    (178 votes)
305 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 9?

view results
  • 46%
    Dolphins
    (144 votes)
  • 53%
    Chiefs
    (163 votes)
307 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 9?

view results
  • 28%
    Vikings
    (86 votes)
  • 71%
    Falcons
    (211 votes)
297 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 9?

view results
  • 20%
    Seahawks
    (59 votes)
  • 79%
    Ravens
    (234 votes)
293 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 9?

view results
  • 11%
    Bears
    (33 votes)
  • 88%
    Saints
    (254 votes)
287 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 9?

view results
  • 7%
    Cardinals
    (22 votes)
  • 92%
    Browns
    (266 votes)
288 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 9?

view results
  • 51%
    Buccaneers
    (144 votes)
  • 48%
    Texans
    (138 votes)
282 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 9?

view results
  • 41%
    Commanders
    (117 votes)
  • 58%
    Patriots
    (167 votes)
284 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 9?

view results
  • 72%
    Rams
    (205 votes)
  • 27%
    Packers
    (77 votes)
282 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 9?

view results
  • 80%
    Colts
    (224 votes)
  • 19%
    Panthers
    (53 votes)
277 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 9?

view results
  • 8%
    Cowboys
    (31 votes)
  • 91%
    Eagles
    (334 votes)
365 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 9?

view results
  • 44%
    Giants
    (126 votes)
  • 55%
    Raiders
    (156 votes)
282 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 9?

view results
  • 27%
    Bills
    (77 votes)
  • 72%
    Bengals
    (202 votes)
279 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 9?

view results
  • 61%
    Chargers
    (169 votes)
  • 38%
    Jets
    (106 votes)
275 votes total Vote Now

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation