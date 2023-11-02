NFL Week 9 Game Picks

Week 9 picks for the 2023 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.
You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.
After Week 8, John Stolnis has a commanding lead after a very impressive 15-1 performance. The BGN Community is still near the middle of the pack.
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the staff is unanimously taking the Birds to beat the Dallas Cowboys. It honestly feels like a coin flip to me but picking Dallas just feels dirty.
BGN Community Week 8 record: 12-4
BGN Community overall record: 77-45
MAKE YOUR PICKS
Vote for your picks below.
(If you can’t see the polls, click here and try opening this article from the front page.)
Poll
Which team will win in Week 9?
-
41%
Titans
-
58%
Steleers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 9?
-
46%
Dolphins
-
53%
Chiefs
Poll
Which team will win in Week 9?
-
28%
Vikings
-
71%
Falcons
Poll
Which team will win in Week 9?
-
20%
Seahawks
-
79%
Ravens
Poll
Which team will win in Week 9?
-
11%
Bears
-
88%
Saints
Poll
Which team will win in Week 9?
-
7%
Cardinals
-
92%
Browns
Poll
Which team will win in Week 9?
-
51%
Buccaneers
-
48%
Texans
Poll
Which team will win in Week 9?
-
41%
Commanders
-
58%
Patriots
Poll
Which team will win in Week 9?
-
72%
Rams
-
27%
Packers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 9?
-
80%
Colts
-
19%
Panthers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 9?
-
8%
Cowboys
-
91%
Eagles
Poll
Which team will win in Week 9?
-
44%
Giants
-
55%
Raiders
Poll
Which team will win in Week 9?
-
27%
Bills
-
72%
Bengals
Poll
Which team will win in Week 9?
-
61%
Chargers
-
38%
Jets
