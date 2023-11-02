NFL Week 9 Game Picks

Week 9 picks for the 2023 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 8, John Stolnis has a commanding lead after a very impressive 15-1 performance. The BGN Community is still near the middle of the pack.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the staff is unanimously taking the Birds to beat the Dallas Cowboys. It honestly feels like a coin flip to me but picking Dallas just feels dirty.

BGN Community Week 8 record: 12-4

BGN Community overall record: 77-45

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

Poll Which team will win in Week 9? Titans

Steleers vote view results 41% Titans (127 votes)

58% Steleers (178 votes) 305 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 9? Dolphins

Chiefs vote view results 46% Dolphins (144 votes)

53% Chiefs (163 votes) 307 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 9? Vikings

Falcons vote view results 28% Vikings (86 votes)

71% Falcons (211 votes) 297 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 9? Seahawks

Ravens vote view results 20% Seahawks (59 votes)

79% Ravens (234 votes) 293 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 9? Bears

Saints vote view results 11% Bears (33 votes)

88% Saints (254 votes) 287 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 9? Cardinals

Browns vote view results 7% Cardinals (22 votes)

92% Browns (266 votes) 288 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 9? Buccaneers

Texans vote view results 51% Buccaneers (144 votes)

48% Texans (138 votes) 282 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 9? Commanders

Patriots vote view results 41% Commanders (117 votes)

58% Patriots (167 votes) 284 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 9? Rams

Packers vote view results 72% Rams (205 votes)

27% Packers (77 votes) 282 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 9? Colts

Panthers vote view results 80% Colts (224 votes)

19% Panthers (53 votes) 277 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 9? Cowboys

Eagles vote view results 8% Cowboys (31 votes)

91% Eagles (334 votes) 365 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 9? Giants

Raiders vote view results 44% Giants (126 votes)

55% Raiders (156 votes) 282 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 9? Bills

Bengals vote view results 27% Bills (77 votes)

72% Bengals (202 votes) 279 votes total Vote Now