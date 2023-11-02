Thursday Night Football: Titans vs. Steelers

Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season will kick off with a Thursday Night Football matchup featuring the Tennessee Titans (3-4) on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3).
The Steelers lead the all-time series between these teams, 45-31, and have won their four most-recent meetings. They last faced off back in 2021, with Pittsburgh winning at home, 13-9.
Titans rookie QB Will Levis got his first taste of NFL action in Week 8 against the Falcons, and made a big debut, going 19-of-29 for 238 yards and four touchdowns. Levis led the team to a 28-23 win, and didn’t turn the ball over. He’s given the Titans a lot to be excited about.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
TV Schedule
Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023
Time: 8:15 PM ET
Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Location: Acrisure Stadium | Pittsburgh, PA
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung
Sirius: 81 (TEN), 83 (PIT), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (TEN), 225 (PIT)
Online Streaming
Odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook
Tennessee Titans: +3 (+130)
Pittsburgh Steelers: -3 (-155)
Over/Under: 37
BLG Pick: Steelers -3
