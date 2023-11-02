Thursday Night Football: Titans vs. Steelers

Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season will kick off with a Thursday Night Football matchup featuring the Tennessee Titans (3-4) on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3).

The Steelers lead the all-time series between these teams, 45-31, and have won their four most-recent meetings. They last faced off back in 2021, with Pittsburgh winning at home, 13-9.

Titans rookie QB Will Levis got his first taste of NFL action in Week 8 against the Falcons, and made a big debut, going 19-of-29 for 238 yards and four touchdowns. Levis led the team to a 28-23 win, and didn’t turn the ball over. He’s given the Titans a lot to be excited about.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

TV Schedule

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Location: Acrisure Stadium | Pittsburgh, PA

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Sirius: 81 (TEN), 83 (PIT), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (TEN), 225 (PIT)

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Amazon Prime Video

Odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Tennessee Titans: +3 (+130)

Pittsburgh Steelers: -3 (-155)

Over/Under: 37

BLG Pick: Steelers -3

Poll Which bet do you like more? Titans +3

Steelers -3 vote view results 0% Titans +3 (0 votes)

0% Steelers -3 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

SB Nation Blogs

Titans: www.MusicCityMiracles.com

Steelers: www.BehindTheSteelCurtain.com

Open thread: Discuss Thursday night’s game in the comments below.