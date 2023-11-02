A.J. Brown wins his first Offensive Player of the Month award

A.J. Brown is the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for the month of October, according to an official NFL announcement.

This marks the first time Brown has ever been recognized as POTM. He previously earned his first-ever Player of the Week award for Week 7.

Considering that Brown just set an NFL record with six straight games of at least 125 receiving yards, he was a pretty easy choice. His October production looked like this:

Week 4 vs. Washington Commanders: 9 catches, 175 yards, 19.4 ypc, 2 TD

Week 5 at Los Angeles Rams: 6 catches, 127 yards, 21.2 ypc

Week 6 at New York Jets: 7 catches, 131 yards, 18.7 ypc

Week 7 vs. Miami Dolphins: 10 catches, 137 yards, 13.7 ypc, 1 TD

Week 8 at Washington Commanders: 8 catches, 130 yards, 16.3 ypc, 2 TD

All told, his 53 targets resulted in 40 catches for 700 yards (17.5 ypc) and five touchdowns. Pretty crazy!

At this rate, Brown belongs in the NFL MVP conversation. He’s currently on pace for 1,996 yards, which would break Calvin Johnson’s single-season record at 1,964 yards.

I’d say getting to that point is easier said than done but Brown does make his success look pretty effortless.

Brown is the Eagles’ first Offensive Player of the Month since Jalen Hurts was the selection for September last season. He is their first Player of the Month winner since Haason Reddick was recognized in December 2022.