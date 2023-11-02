Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 9 - PFF

4. Philadelphia Eagles (Down 2). The Eagles’ offensive line is going through a rough stretch, as they have allowed 49 pressures over the past three weeks, more than any other team. They also rank just 28th in pass-blocking efficiency over that period. Left guard Landon Dickerson particularly struggled, letting up a career-high eight pressures against Washington. On the season, Dickerson has given up 23 pressures after surrendering just 19 in 2022.

Eagles Film Analysis: All-22 defense takeaways from the Commanders road game - BGN

The Washington Commanders came out with a lot of quick game. Sam Howell was decisive and it prevented the Eagles’ pass rush from winning. There were a lot of stick routes, slants, and screens in order to slow down the Eagles’ pass rush. I also think this set up a lot of the deep shots they took later on in the game, so you have to credit the Washington staff and Eric Bieniemy who appears to have a really good feel for a Sean Desai-led defense this season. We also saw Sydney Brown start in the slot on early downs, and it was a bit of a rollercoaster. But it was fun! He definitely was not great in coverage, especially on quick slants and in breaking routes, but he was so good in run defense. More on that later!

On the Shane Page #3: Offensive and defensive takeaways from Eagles Week 8 win against the Commanders - BGN Radio

Shane Haff and Jonny Page share their offensive and defensive takeaways from the Eagles Week 8 win against the Commanders.

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Five matchups to watch - PhillyVoice

When you make mistakes against the Cowboys’ defense, they make you pay. Hurts has to be on point, and the Eagles’ skill position players must secure the football at all times. The Eagles lost to the Jets because they turned it over four times. This past Sunday, the Commanders were only in the game because the Eagles lost fumbles inside their five yard line... twice. This would probably be a good week for Nick Sirianni and the offensive staff to stress the fundamentals.

NFL win-total projections, NFC: Seahawks narrowly win NFC West; Falcons best Saints in NFC South - NFL.com

The Eagles’ trade for safety Kevin Byard increased their win total by almost 0.3 wins. Philadelphia earns the NFC’s only playoff bye in 38.6 percent of simulations.

Can the Eagles finally end years of frustration against Dak Prescott? - NBCSP

Byard is the only NFL player to pick off Prescott three times. One-time Eagle Rudy Ford is among six players who’ve gotten him twice. Although Josh Sweat victimized him for a pick-6 last year in a game the Cowboys won, the last Eagles defensive back to intercept Prescott is Jalen Mills in 2019. There isn’t a defensive back who’ll play Sunday who’s been part of a win over Prescott in an Eagles uniform. The starting d-backs last time the Eagles beat him were Mills, Ronald Darby, Rodney McLeod and Malcolm Jenkins. The backups were Sidney Jones, Avonte Maddox, Rasul Douglas, Marcus Epps, Craig James and Cre’von LeBlanc. Only Maddox is still here, and he’s on IR. Who better to ask about Prescott than a guy who’s faced him twice and picked him off three times? “First and second down, they really want to work more (than in the past) on the quick pass game,” Byard said. “Kind of get them going early, make them be efficient, be really good on first and second down so they can be in third-and-short because I think they’re one of the best if not the best third-down team in the league (3rd at 48 percent) because they’re really good on first and second down. So I just think they’re taking what the defense gives them.

Week 9 NFL Picks Against the Spread - The Ringer

On one hand, at 7-1, the Eagles are in a great spot. On the other, if they lose here, they’re tied with the Cowboys in the loss column. There’s a scenario in which one of these teams could get the no. 1 seed in the NFC and the bye, while the other could face a Super Bowl path that involves having to win three games on the road. It’s still relatively early in the season, but there’s a lot on the line here. The Eagles defense has been a little Jekyll-and-Hyde. They played great two weeks ago against Miami but got lit up by Washington’s Sam Howell in Week 8. On offense, last week was the best game of Jalen Hurts’s career in terms of EPA per pass play. Hurts is dealing with a knee injury, and that meant taking checkdowns quickly, getting the ball out, and throwing it up to A.J. Brown, rather than trying to scramble and create. The Cowboys, meanwhile, are coming off of a convincing win over the Rams in a game that was over by halftime. Dak Prescott has looked sharp the past two weeks and is completing a career-best 71 percent of his passes on the season. Will the Eagles double Dallas receiver CeeDee Lamb? Will the Cowboys double Brown? Can the Eagles run the ball effectively, given Hurts’s injury? How will Philadelphia account for the Cowboys’ do-it-all defender Micah Parsons? So many fun story lines in this one. I see two pretty evenly matched teams, but I like the Eagles to cover at home. The pick: Eagles (-3)

The Playbook, Week 9: Saints, Colts among most likely to win - ESPN+

Prescott qualifies as a lineup lock this week after consecutive strong outings, as well as a career of big games against the Eagles. Prescott hadn’t even had any top-15 fantasy weeks this season prior to having two top-five outings in his last two games. Granted, a lot of the damage was done in Dallas, but Prescott is averaging 19.7 fantasy PPG in 10 career full games against Philadelphia, including 20-plus points in six of their last seven meetings. The Eagles face a ton of passing volume and have allowed the fifth-most QB fantasy points.

Duffy: How the Cowboys leverage Micah Parsons’ many talents - PE.com

What makes Parsons especially dangerous is that his wins happen FAST. According to NextGenStats, seven of Parsons’ team-high eight pressures last week against the Rams came in under 2.5 seconds. His “average time to pressure” was 2.03 seconds on the day, the fastest number for any pass rusher this season who recorded that many pressures in a single outing. Parsons certainly gets his share of wins one-on-one, typically against the offensive right tackle. But the Cowboys also love to move him around. If Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn has a potential mismatch for Parsons up front, he is not afraid to take it.

Sunday has a great game in each of four windows - PFT

It starts at 9:30 a.m. ET, with the 6-2 Dolphins acing the 6-2 Chiefs in Germany. Then, at 1:00 p.m. ET, the 5-2 Seahawks visit the 6-2 Ravens. At 4:25 p.m. ET, the 7-1 Eagles host the 5-2 Cowboys. Then, on Sunday Night Football, the 5-3 Bills play the 4-3 Bengals in Cincinnati.

NFC East update: Cowboys win sets up high-stakes collision with Eagles - Blogging The Boys

So no, Dallas can’t wrest control of the division away from Philadelphia with this win. But the following Sunday, while the Eagles are resting, the Cowboys host the Giants. And yes, “any given Sunday” and all other rhetoric is valid. But if Dallas doesn’t beat New York next week then it will be an even bigger flop than their Week 3 loss to Arizona. If the Cowboys do handle their business over these next two games, they’ll come out of Week 10 as the division leaders and possibly more. They’ll have matched the Eagles with a 7-2 overall record, remained undefeated within the NFC East, and picked up one-half of the potential head-to-head tiebreaker. There’s a fair chance that the Cowboys would, at that point, also be the top team in the NFC. The Lions and Seahawks could be a problem, both also only having two losses right now, but Dallas would be at 4-2 in conference play and competitive for any tie-breaking scenarios.

Daily Slop - 2 Nov 23: Toohill, Smith-Williams, Obada prepare to step up as Montez slow plays Bears contract extension - Hogs Haven

[Casey] Toohill and James Smith-Williams, who are both set to be 2024 free agents, are the likely replacements for Sweat and Young in the starting lineup, with Efe Obada likely seeing more snaps as well. That’s a role all three have performed when the starters missed time with injuries. Back then, Sweat and Young would eventually return. Now, the key reserves have the chance to show they should be kept around. [BLG Note: That’s former Eagle Casey Toohill.]

Giants-Raiders Wednesday injury report: Giants’ TE Darren Waller could miss several weeks - Big Blue View

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller, who left Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with a hamstring injury, will not practice on Wednesday as the Giants prepare for this week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Waller missed nine games last season with a hamstring injury when he was a member of the Raiders. He has been limited at times throughout the season in an effort to manage the long-term impacts of that injury. “We’ll take him day-by-day, but you never know how hamstrings are,” said head coach Brian Daboll. “We’ll see where he’s at by the end of the week.” Waller said this injury is to his right hamstring, whereas last season was to the left. He doesn’t seem optimistic about returning any time soon.

NFL trade deadline’s biggest winners and losers, starring Chase Young and Ryan Poles - SB Nation

Winner: Philadelphia Eagles. The trade for Kevin Byard was such a master stroke that I’m still in shock it went through. Philadelphia got one of the best safeties in the NFL and all they gave up was a late pick and the rest of the year on a one-year free agent. Byard isn’t so old that he can’t contribute through the rest of his deal, and he gives the Eagles’ secondary exactly what they need for a playoff push. It clears cap space for the Titans, which was their motivating factor — but there’s little doubt this was a mammoth win for them.

