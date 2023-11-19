NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 11

Before the eleventh Sunday of the 2023 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the lines for the Week 11 games.

You can CLICK HERE for straight up NFL picks without regard to the spread. You can find all of the NFL betting lines via DraftKings SportsBook.

My overall record so far is 79-67-4. The BGN community is 85-61-4.

Here are suggestions when trying to beat the odds.

NFL WEEK 11 GAMES

CHICAGO BEARS at DETROIT LIONS (-8): Always fade Justin Fields, who has taken 24 sacks in six games this year. Working behind the same offensive line, Tyson Bagent has taken just five sacks in five games. PICK: Lions -8

Poll Which bet do you like more? Bears +8

Lions -8 vote view results 0% Bears +8 (0 votes)

0% Lions -8 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

DALLAS COWBOYS (-10.5) at CAROLINA PANTHERS: The Cowboys smash bad teams. The Panthers are a bad team. PICK: Cowboys -10.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Cowboys -10.5

Panthers +10.5 vote view results 0% Cowboys -10.5 (0 votes)

0% Panthers +10.5 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at MIAMI DOLPHINS (-14): I’m wary of riding the interim head coach bump too long ... and the Dolphins are getting De’Von Achane back ... but I think the Raiders can make it a game. PICK: Raiders +14

Poll Which bet do you like more? Raiders +14

Dolphins -14 vote view results 0% Raiders +14 (0 votes)

0% Dolphins -14 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

ARIZONA CARDINALS at HOUSTON TEXANS (-5.5): I actually really love taking the points here. C.J. Stroud has been great but people are overrating this Texans team and underrating this Cardinals team with Kyler Murray back. Arizona will at least make it close, if not win outright. PICK: Cardinals +5.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Cardinals +5.5

Texans -5.5 vote view results 0% Cardinals +5.5 (0 votes)

0% Texans -5.5 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS (-2): Betting on Mike Tomlin as an underdog typically works out. PICK: Steelers +2

Poll Which bet do you like more? Steelers +2

Browns -2 vote view results 0% Steelers +2 (0 votes)

0% Browns -2 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

TENNESSEE TITANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (-6.5): The Jags are primed to bounce back after a bad loss. PICK: Jaguars -6.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Titans +6.5

Jaguars -6.5 vote view results 0% Titans +6.5 (0 votes)

0% Jaguars -6.5 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

NEW YORK GIANTS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (-9): What reason is there to take the Giants? What are you putting you faith in? PICK: Commanders -9

Poll Which bet do you like more? Giants +9

Commanders -9 vote view results 0% Giants +9 (0 votes)

0% Commanders -9 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (-3) at GREEN BAY PACKERS: I have a hard time trusting the Chargers but the Packers are just pretty bad. PICK: Chargers -3

Poll Which bet do you like more? Chargers -3

Packers +3 vote view results 0% Chargers -3 (0 votes)

0% Packers +3 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-12): Baker Mayfield going up against SF’s defense is a turnover party waiting to happen. PICK: 49ers -12

Poll Which bet do you like more? Buccaneers +12

49ers -12 vote view results 0% Buccaneers +12 (0 votes)

0% 49ers -12 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

NEW YORK JETS at BUFFALO BILLS (-8): The Bills aren’t losing three straight. Especially not to a Jets team that can’t score. PICK: Bills -8

Poll Which bet do you like more? Jets +8

Bills -8 vote view results 0% Jets +8 (0 votes)

0% Bills -8 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at LOS ANGELES RAMS (-1.5): Are the Seahawks really about to be swept by the Rams this year? Give me the points as my Lock Of The Week (8-1-1 record on the season). PICK: Seahawks +1.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Seahawks +1.5

Rams -1.5 vote view results 0% Seahawks +1.5 (0 votes)

0% Rams -1.5 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at DENVER BRONCOS (-3): The Vikings have pretty good vibes and it’s hard to bet against Josh Dobbs right now. PICK: Vikings +3

Poll Which bet do you like more? Vikings +3

Broncos -3 vote view results 0% Vikings +3 (0 votes)

0% Broncos -3 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-3): The Eagles want this game more and they’re due for their first time over Andy Reid. PICK: Eagles +3