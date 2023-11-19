Eagles rooting guide for Week 11 games

The eleventh Sunday of the 2023 NFL regular season is here. To accompany your viewing experience, let’s run through a Philadelphia Eagles-focused rooting guide for all of the Week 11 games.

EAGLES GAME

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: The Eagles can relax on Sunday before playing the reigning Super Bowl champs on Monday night.

NFC EAST

DALLAS COWBOYS at CAROLINA PANTHERS: It’d be awesome to see the Cowboys slip and lose to the Panthers. Unfortunately for the Eagles, Dallas has made a habit of absolutely smashing inferior teams. Hard to count on Frank Reich to come through for the Birds in this one. Root for the Panthers.

NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

CHICAGO BEARS at DETROIT LIONS: The Eagles would love to have more margin for error when it comes to clinching the No. 1 seed. The Lions losing would help with that much. Root for the Bears.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: The Eagles would love to see a Bucs win for multiple reasons. 1) It gives them more separation from SF for the No. 1 seed. 2) It damages SF’s chances of winning the NFC West. 3) It improves the Bucs’ chances of winning their division. With the Eagles owning the Saints’ second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they’ll want to see a non-New Orleans team win the NFC South. Root for the Buccaneers.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at LOS ANGELES RAMS: Seattle has the seventh-toughest remaining strength of schedule, so let’s operate under the assumption they’re not a huge threat for the No. 1 seed. In that event, it’s best to root for them to win the NFC West instead of the 49ers. At the very least, it’d be good to keep Dallas out of that No. 5 seed since that team gets to play a weak NFC South winner. Root for the Seahawks.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at DENVER BRONCOS: The Vikings losing could be good when it comes to motivating the Commanders to keep fighting for the No. 7 seed. Washington still plays Dallas twice this season, including once on Thanksgiving. The Eagles would love to see a Cowboys loss to the Commanders. Root for the Broncos.

KEEPING THE GIANTS AWAY FROM THE FIRST OVERALL PICK

NEW YORK GIANTS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: The Giants are currently projected to pick No. 2 in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Eagles shouldn’t want to see them draft a new QB. Need them to damage their draft positioning. Root for the Giants.

TENNESSEE TITANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: The Eagles want to see the Titans move ahead of the Giants in the draft order. Also, I think it’d be nice to see Doug Pederson win the AFC South again. Root for the Jaguars.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at GREEN BAY PACKERS: The Eagles want to see the Packers move ahead of the Giants in the draft order. Root for the Chargers.

ARIZONA CARDINALS at HOUSTON TEXANS: The Eagles want to see the Cardinals move ahead of the Giants in the draft order. Root for the Texans.

WHAT’S LEFT

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at MIAMI DOLPHINS: The Dolphins winning works towards improving the Eagles’ strength of victory tiebreaker. Root for the Dolphins.

NEW YORK JETS at BUFFALO BILLS: The Eagles host the Bills in Week 12. Assuming the Eagles can beat them, the Bills winning works towards improving Philly’s strength of victory tiebreaker. Also, doesn’t feel great playing an angry Bills team coming off three straight losses. Root for the Bills.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS: Doesn’t matter. I think it’d be funny if the Steelers kept winning despite getting outgained in every game.

BYE WEEK TEAMS: Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints