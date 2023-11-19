Vikings vs. Broncos: Sunday Night Football

The NFL Week 11 slate of Sunday games will cap off with a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Minnesota Vikings (6-4) and the Denver Broncos (4-5).

The Vikings lead the all-time series between these teams, 8-7, but the Broncos have won three of the four most-recent meetings. However, they last faced off back in 2019 with Minnesota winning at home, 27-23.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Location: Empower Field Mile High Stadium | Denver, CO

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (MIN), 85 (DEN), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (MIN), 227 (DEN)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

Minnesota Vikings: +3 (+124)

Denver Broncos: -3 (-148)

Over/under: 41 points

SB Nation Blogs

Vikings: www.DailyNorseman.com

Broncos: www.MileHighReport.com

