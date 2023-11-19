Now that the Week 11 early games are over, it’s time to take a look at your late-afternoon viewing options, including the Niners looking to stay on track against the Bucs. You can [CLICK HERE] for a full Week 11 Eagles fan rooting guide.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.

You can check out 506sports to see which games are being broadcast in your area, but people will get the Jets vs. Bills [RED on the map] on CBS.

Check below for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 11 late games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV

Sunday, November 19

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ers

Start time: 4:05 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Radio: SIRIUS: 83 (TB), 85 (SF) | XM: 380 (TB), 225 (SF)

NEW YORK JETS at BUFFALO BILLS

Start time: 4:25 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Radio: SIRIUS: 138 (NYJ), 82 (BUF) | XM: 382 (NYJ), 228 (BUF)

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at LOS ANGELES RAMS

Start time: 4:25 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, AJ Ross

Radio: SIRIUS: 158 (SEA), 81 (LAR) | XM: 381 (SEA), 226 (LAR)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 11 late games here in the comment section. Stay tuned for the Sunday Night Football thread to be posted later today.