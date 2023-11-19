It’s Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season and there are some NFC East matchups in the early games on Sunday at 1:00 PM, including the Giants against the Commanders, and the Cowboys on the road against the Panthers.

The Philadelphia Eagles don’t play until Monday night — in Kansas City against the Chiefs —, so you can just sit back and enjoy the full slate of Sunday games. Click here to see which game is broadcasted in your region. For the early games, the Philadelphia area is set to receive Steelers vs Browns on CBS and Cowboys vs. Panthers on FOX.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.

Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 11 early games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Paramount+

Sunday, November 19

All start times at 1:00 PM Eastern.

DALLAS COWBOYS at CAROLINA PANTHERS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 121 (DAL), 156 (CAR) | XM: 384 (DAL), 229 (CAR)

CHICAGO BEARS at DETROIT LIONS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 83 (CHI), 85 (DET) | XM: 380 (CHI), 225 (DET)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at GREEN BAY PACKERS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 158 (LAC), 81 (GB) | XM: 381 (LAC), 226 (GB)

NEW YORK GIANTS at WASHINGTON COMMADERS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 98 (NYG), 132 (WAS) | XM: 387 (NYG), 232 (WAS)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 138 (PIT), 82 (CLE) | XM: 382 (PIT), 228 (CLE)

ARIZONA CARDINALS at HOUSTON TEXANS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 146 (ARI), 137 (HOU) | XM: 383 (ARI), 227 (HOU)

TENNESSEE TITANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 103 (TEN), 99 (JAX) | XM: 385 (TEN), 230 (JAX)

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at MIAMI DOLPHINS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 108 (LV), 111 (MIA) | XM: 386 (LV), 231 (MIA)

