Eagles-Chiefs Final Injury Report: Cam Jurgens officially activated from IR

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Saturday in advance of their Week 11 Monday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cam Jurgens was officially activated from injured reserve.

This development was expected after Jurgens was a full participant in practice all week. The Eagles will have their starting right guard back in the lineup for the first time since Week 4. Jurgens’ return should serve as a boost to a surprisingly struggling Eagles run game.

The Eagles did not need to clear a roster spot for Jurgens since they opened one by recently putting Nakobe Dean on IR.

Bradley Roby is set to play for the first time since Week 6.

The Eagles’ nickel cornerback was full go all week. Good to be getting him back since the combination of Eli Ricks/Sydney Brown splitting slot snaps wasn’t an ideal configuration.

The Eagles ruled two players OUT: Dallas Goedert and Justin Evans.

No surprise here; Goedert is set to miss multiple games due to a fractured forearm.

Nick Sirianni was asked about Goedert on Saturday and here’s what the head coach had to say:

“We have high hopes that Dallas is going to be back. Again, I don’t know when. I think that’s unfair to Dallas. Yeah, there is a reason he’s not an IR yet.”

That last line is interesting. By not placing Goedert on IR yet, the Eagles are avoiding the scenario where he automatically misses at least four games. There seems to be hope he might be able to play in Week 14 ... or maybe even as soon as Week 13?

In the meantime, Goedert’s absence means Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, and Albert Okwuegbunam are the Eagles’ top three tight ends in that order. Stoll and Calcaterra figure to see the most playing time while Albert O might get an occasional look.

Replacing Goedert’s production isn’t about one player stepping up as much as it will be a group effort. The Eagles will need to lean even heavier on starters A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, for starters. Julio Jones and Olamide Zaccheaus could see some more targets than they usually would. Same goes for the remaining tight ends.

Evans’ absence isn’t surprising since he was limited in practice all week. There’s still plenty of time for him to be activated from injured reserve during his 21-day window. Perhaps he’ll be ready to suit up in Week 12. If not, he should be ready for Week 13 at the latest. Getting him back will be good for safety depth purposes.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (SATURDAY)

OUT

S Justin Evans (knee)

TE Dallas Goedert (forearm)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

LB Shaun Bradley

LB Nakobe Dean

S Justin Evans (designated to return)

OT Roderick Johnson

CB Avonte Maddox

CB Zech McPhearson

WR Quez Watkins

Evans had his 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve opened on November 14. Dean is dealing with a foot injury and is eligible to return in Week 15 at the earliest. Watkins is dealing with a knee injury and is now eligible to return from injured reserve whenever he’s healthy. Maddox is reportedly out for the season due to a pectoral injury. Bradley, Johnson, and McPhearson will miss the entire 2023 season since they were placed on IR ahead of roster cuts to the 53-player limit.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

The Chiefs ruled backup wide receiver/returner Richie James questionable to play. He’ll probably be activated from IR after being full go in practice all week.

KC is notably missing top linebacker Nick Bolton for this game.

QUESTIONABLE

WR Richie James (knee)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

LB Nick Bolton

TE Jody Fortson

WR Richie James (designated to return)

S Nazeeh Johnson

OT Prince Tega Wanogho

RESERVE/SUSPENDED BY COMMISSIONER

WR Justyn Ross