Eagles Injury Report: No changes from Thursday

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 11 Monday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

One player was listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Dallas Goedert.

Goedert will miss multiple games while he recovers from a fractured forearm. If the Eagles don’t put him on injured reserve before Monday at 4:00 PM Eastern, it means there’s hope he can return as soon as the Week 14 road game against the Dallas Cowboys.

In terms of snap counts, Jack Stoll will be TE1 during Goedert’s absence with Grant Calcaterra getting bumped up to TE2. The latter might see more targets in the passing game, however. It’ll also be interesting to see if TE3 Albert Okwuegbunam factors in at all.

One player was listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Justin Evans.

The guess here is that Evans won’t be activated from injured reserve for Monday’s game. He’s in a ramp up process that could have him ready to play in Week 12.

Three players were listed under FULL PARTICIPATION: Cam Jurgens, Bradley Roby, and Grant Calcaterra.

Jurgens will start at right guard for the first time since Week 4.

Roby will play for the first time since Week 6.

Calcaterra will play for the first time since Week 8.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

TE Dallas Goedert (forearm)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S Justin Evans (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION

TE Grant Calcaterra (concussion)

OG Cam Jurgens (foot)

CB Bradley Roby (shoulder)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

The Chiefs’ active roster is healthy.

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR Richie James (knee)

RB Jerick McKinnon (groin)

S Justin Reid (calf)

CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee)

WR Kadarius Toney (ankle)

P Tommy Townsend (wrist)

LB Drue Tranquill (shoulder)

WR Justin Watson (elbow)