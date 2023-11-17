Eagles News: Howie Roseman “isn’t praised enough”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL General Manager Rankings: Eagles’ Howie Roseman, Chiefs’ Brett Veach lead Tier 1 - PFF

Tier 1: Clear vision, sound process, balance of short- and long-term objectives. Howie Roseman, Philadelphia Eagles (since 2010). No one wheels and deals like Howie Roseman, and his willingness to turn over every stone and think outside the box is why the Eagles are a consistent winner. Early extensions for left tackle Jordan Mailata, PFF’s third-highest-graded tackle in 2023, and edge defender Josh Sweat, who ranks 21st in pass-rush grade among edge defenders, underscore just how ahead of the game Roseman is compared to the rest of the league. A trade to acquire a future first-round pick from the New Orleans Saints, which turned into one of the best rookies of the PFF era in Jalen Carter — whose 90.6 grade through Week 10 ranks second among interior defenders — was a masterpiece. Last but certainly not least, drafting quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of 2020 with Carson Wentz still on the roster was as sharp a move as any over the past decade. Other general managers are reportedly sick of hearing about how great Roseman is, but frankly, he isn’t praised enough. And despite what they say, teams are looking to emulate what Philadelphia is doing, evidenced by one general manager in Andrew Berry and four assistant general managers recently being poached from the Eagles’ front office.

Eagles vs. Chiefs stats preview - BGN

The Chiefs’ offense is not what it was last year, but it’s still very good. Just like last year, they excel in heavy personnel packages (12 and 13) and it will be interesting to see how the Eagles match these packages. This is another offense that loves motion and the Eagles will have to be prepared for that, as well as a lot of RPOs. This won’t shock you either, but the Chiefs are outstanding when they run screens too and they run them over 10% of the time. The good news is that the running game is awful, so they have to be one-dimensional.

Babes on Broad #111: Keys to success for Eagles beating the Chiefs + Taking a look at the rest of the league - BGN Radio

Jessi Taylor kicks off the episode briefly recapping the Eagles win over the Cowboys before sharing her keys to success for the Birds beating the Chiefs and then taking a look at what’s going on around the league.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Thursday injury report: KC comes out of bye week healthy - Arrowhead Pride

The Chiefs listed nine players on their injury report, but they all were full participants coming out of the bye. That’s a fantastic sign for the health of the team. During the media’s brief practice look, wide receiver Justin Watson (elbow) was spotted with a compression sleeve rather than the bulky brace.

Eagles mailbag: Why isn’t Nick Sirianni getting more NFL Coach of the Year love? - PhillyVoice

Add up the numbers from his last 10 games before signing with the Eagles and you get 149 carries for 1017 yards (6.8 YPC) and 8 TDs. Maybe he’s a totally different player now than he was a year ago. I really can’t say. I didn’t get to see a lot of him in the preseason or during training camp since the Eagles pretty much don’t tackle in practice. But like many of you, I’m surprised we haven’t gotten to see what he can do in games, especially since he’s a big back who seems built for second half carries to help close out games against tired defenses. It’s not as if any of the other backs are killing it and taking them off the field in favor of Penny on occasion would set the offense back. Scott is now back with the team, so my guess is that Penny will once again be a healthy scratch until he’s needed again due to injury/other.

Eagles Notebook – KC Week - Iggles Blitz

I hate to say it, but that news doesn’t bother me much. Zach Cunningham has been the team’s best LB. Nick Morrow has made plays and done some good things. I’m fine with them being the key LBs down the stretch. As for Dean, his future is up in the air. He’s had injury issues this year and didn’t exactly play at a high level. He will have to earn a job next year. You can bet the Eagles will have more competition for him.

Eagles-Chiefs: Big questions, Mahomes vs. Hurts, score picks - ESPN+

Seth Walder, analytics writer: Though the Chiefs rank first in pass block win rate (77.4%) and the Eagles fifth (64.9%), I would say Philadelphia has the better overall offensive line. That’s because the Eagles are much better in terms of run blocking, where they rank first (76.6%) in win rate compared to the Chiefs at 19th (70.0%). Then there is the Chiefs’ penalty problem (hello, Jawaan Taylor). They commit holding on 2.6% of their plays (second-highest rate in the NFL) compared to the Eagles at 0.5% (lowest). Lastly, that the Eagles can execute the tush push with such a high rate of efficiency is no trivial matter, and while Hurts plays a big role in that play, the offensive line does, too.

Spadaro: No looking back for Eagles with Chiefs in focus - PE.com

It was something Head Coach Nick Sirianni stressed when the Eagles reported to the NovaCare Complex way back in the spring. “Last year is last year,” was his message, meaning that the team of 2022 was unto itself something unique. The 2023 team would be as well. So, with Monday night’s game at Kansas City obviously one that is attracting a lot of hype, the Eagles – wall to wall, collectively, no exceptions – say that what happened on February 12 can’t be changed and that nobody is looking back. All eyes are on Monday night. Cornerback James Bradberry, at his locker on Thursday afternoon at the NovaCare Complex, was asked by a reporter how many conversations he’d had about the Super Bowl during the week. “I didn’t have any conversations until just now,” he said. Offensive tackle Jordan Mailata said that Monday night was “one of 17 games, it’s as simple as that.” Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said that watching film was “watching two different defenses. They got different receivers. They got a different offensive line. We can’t go back in time.”

Jason Kelce: I don’t need Super Bowl loss to motivate me this week- PFT

“I’m motivated to win the game,” Kelce said, via Tim McManus of ESPN.com. “I don’t need the Super Bowl to motivate me to beat my brother or Andy Reid. I’ve never beaten them in my career. I’m more motivated maybe by that. I don’t buy into Super Bowl revenge games. Each season is different. This team is not the same, that team is not the same. Nothing that happens on Monday night is going to at all change or make anything different about what happened last year.”

Dallas Cowboys playoff picture: Chaos could unfold in the NFC over the next few weeks - Blogging The Boys

It is never fun or comfortable to admit that another team owns the Cowboys, but recent history offers too much evidence for any of us to feel anything but terrified about the idea of Dallas playing San Francisco at any point. If it happens then we will be forced to try and cross that bridge, but in a perfect world the Cowboys could avoid their kryptonite altogether. But while that is true, the most important priority outside of being the top seed in the conference has to be being the top wild card of the group given that whoever holds that spot will in all likelihood visit the winner of the NFC South in the first round of the playoffs. While no games are ever locks or something that should be overlooked, it is undeniable that the weakest team of the six playing in the Wild Card Round will be the NFC South winner. Dallas was able to capitalize on that last season and if they are unable to win the division this year hopefully they can do so again.

Where did the Bill Belichick to the Washington Commanders rumors start? - Hogs Haven

Mike Florio said he “caught wind over the weekend of some chatter in league circles with this notion that when the season ends, the Commanders will trade with the Patriots to get Bill Belichick. That that’s where this is going. I also heard separately that everyone’s out when the season’s over in Washington. Jason Wright, team president, out. Martin Mayhew, GM, out. Head coach Ron Rivera, out.” Florio then went on to detail how a potential between new Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris an Patriots owner Robert Kraft would go down. The official negotiations would happen at the highest levels, and involve compensation from Washington to negotiate a new contract with Bill Belichick. Florio said the unofficial way would happen between Belichick’s camp and a a rep from the Commanders to gauge interest, and negotiate agreeable terms, Robert Kraft is looking for a quiet end to the greatest coaching run in team, and NFL history, but a run that came crashing down after Tom Brady was pushed out/made his exit into free agency to win another Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A trade is the best way to save face for both sides, and start fresh.

Where did it all go wrong for the Giants? - Big Blue View

Those are some of the many things that have gone wrong or have been difficult to understand. None of that means I think Schoen or Daboll should lose their jobs. I think it means they need to honestly self-evaluate how and why they did some things this season and try to make sure some of the things could have been avoided don’t happen next season.

Browns will workout former 1st round pick and Super Bowl champion Friday - Dawgs By Nature

Cleveland fans remember Joe Flacco well from his time with the rival Baltimore Ravens and from his miraculous comeback victory leading the New York Jets to two touchdowns with less than two minutes left in the game. For his career, Flacco is a 62% passer with 232 touchdowns and 147 interceptions. While he probably won’t solve the Browns starting need, HC Kevin Stefanski and Berry will need to decide whether Flacco would give the team a better shot to win than Walker. That Flacco is more of a traditional dropback passer, with very little mobility at this age, would be a contrast to what Cleveland’s QB room has looked like this year but could replicate some of what Jacoby Brissett did in 11 games in 2022.

Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2023 - SB Nation

Ever yearn for a nice easy pick? One that won’t give you a lot of stress? Well, Week 11 in the NFL has you covered. Naturally we’re talking about Cowboys vs. Panthers, in what might be the easiest pick of the season. Of course, we said that last week about the Broncos and Bills and well... yeah. But seriously, there’s no reason to think Carolina can win at home this point with the team completely imploding and desperate to develop Bryce Young with the worst offensive scheme in the NFL. In short: It’s going to be an ugly, ugly afternoon on Sunday in Charlotte. Thankfully we have some actual good football this weekend too. Bengals vs. Ravens will be a banger, and Steelers vs. Browns is oddly fascinating for the future of the AFC North. Meanwhile we’ve got Chiefs vs. Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch on Monday Night Football WITH Taylor Swift’s family meeting Travis Kelce’s family — be still, my beating heart.

