Eagles Injury Report: Good news coming out of the bye week

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 11 Monday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

At this point in the season, the Birds typically hold walkthroughs in lieu of normal practices on the first day of a given game week. But with Philly being well-rested coming off their bye week, Nick Sirianni decided to hold a padded practice to get the team back up to speed.

Jalen Hurts told reporters that he’s no longer wearing a knee brace and he’s feeling good after some time off.

Perhaps the bye week really helped out with his bone bruise. It’ll be very interesting to see what Hurts’ mobility looks like in game action.

One player was listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Dallas Goedert.

Goedert is reportedly set to miss multiple weeks after having surgery on his fractured forearm. That the Eagles have not yet placed him on injured reserve indicates they have hope he might not have to miss four games. The team has until Monday afternoon to put him on IR and have Week 11 count towards his mandatory missed time if they choose to go that route.

One player was listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Justin Evans.

The Eagles activated Evans’ 21-day practice window to return from IR earlier this week. Evans being limited might indicate his ramp up process will have him ready to return in Week 12 as opposed to this week.

Three players were listed under FULL PARTICIPATION: Cam Jurgens, Bradley Roby, and Grant Calcaterra.

Jurgens’ 21-day practice window was opened ahead of Week 9 but he wasn’t ready to play against the Dallas Cowboys. Jurgens now appears ready to start at right guard for the first time since Week 4. Getting him back is a boost for the offensive line. It’ll be especially interesting to see how the Eagles’ run game fares since it hasn’t been good in Jurgens’ absence.

Roby practiced for the first time since getting hurt in Week 6. Getting him back allows the Eagles to have a more credible nickel cornerback option than the rotation of out-of-position rookies Sydney Brown and Eli Ricks.

Calcaterra is on track to play against the Chiefs after missing Week 9 due to a concussion. He’s expected to be one of three active tight ends along with Jack Stoll and Albert Okwuegbunam. Stoll is more of blocking option with Calcaterra and Albert O could see some limited targets in the passing attack.

Boston Scott was notably not listed on the injury report after missing Week 9 due to personal reasons. He should return to action on Monday night. Rashaad Penny will likely go back to being a healthy scratch.

The Eagles officially placed Nakobe Dean on IR earlier today, as expected.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

TE Dallas Goedert (forearm)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S Justin Evans (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION

TE Grant Calcaterra (concussion)

OG Cam Jurgens (foot)

CB Bradley Roby (shoulder)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

The Chiefs’ active roster is healthy coming off KC’s bye week.

That said, top linebacker Nick Bolton will miss this week’s game while on injured reserve.

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR Richie James (knee)

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness)

RB Jerick McKinnon (groin)

S Justin Reid (calf)

CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee)

WR Kadarius Toney (ankle)

P Tommy Townsend (wrist)

LB Drue Tranquill (shoulder)

WR Justin Watson (elbow)