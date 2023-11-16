Nick Sirianni isn’t dwelling on the Super Bowl loss as the Eagles prepare to face the Chiefs

The Eagles are back preparing for their Week 11 matchup with the Chiefs, and head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters on Thursday about not making this game bigger than any other game. He explained that it’s not hard to re-watch the Super Bowl loss, and how they use that tape to get ready for this week’s game.

The team returned to work on Monday, the players joined them Tuesday before having their day off Wednesday. Sirianni said that they just talked about their fundamentals and continuing to focus on the details.

Here’s what the head coach had to say:

On facing the Chiefs

Sirianni acknowledged that for any game they go back and look at the film of the last time they played that team, so for this week’s game against the Chiefs, that includes the Super Bowl. He explained that they review a lot of tape, including the first eight games of this season, but also previous seasons and meetings, admitting that the familiarity with tape is just as much a resource for their opponent.

The head coach casually explained why it’s not hard for him to re-watch the Super Bowl without an emotional lens.

“Our job is to get ready for this game. What happened in the past, happened in the past, and we’ll learn from our mistakes, we’ll get better from the things we did well. But, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t like ‘Ohhh, if this would’ve just happened, or that would’ve just happened,’ every once in awhile, but we’re not dwelling on it.”

Sirianni also talked about how there weren’t really any lasting lessons from that game specifically. The way the Eagles handle their process for identifying and correcting mistakes is the same in all games, so they definitely learned something from the game, but they learned something from all the games leading up to that point and after.

Jordan Mailata said that this was a personal game after having the other team’s confetti fall on him after the Super Bowl, and while Sirianni understands what his tackle is saying, it’s important that they all treat this week just like they do any others and put in the same amount of work and attention. The head coach noted that you can turn any week into a revenge game, but if the motivation is adding to your production and not being a distraction, then use it.

On Jalen Hurts’ development

The head coach talked about Hurts growing in the scheme, but they haven’t done anything markedly different from last season.

“Last year, he had an MVP-type season. This year, he’s having another great season, and he’s just growing in all areas.”

On CB Bradley Roby

“I just think he’s got a lot of experience, and he’s sticky in coverage, he’s smart, he’s tough, and so, if he’s available — which, we’ll see — that’ll be helpful for our football team. If not, he’s just going to continue to work hard to get back on the field to help us going down the stretch.”

Sirianni wouldn’t confirm if Roby would be automatically slated for the slot whenever he does return, explaining that they’ll have to see what he looks like on the practice field and what the best spots are for everyone.