Thursday Night Football: Bengals vs. Ravens

Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season will kick off with a Thursday Night Football matchup featuring the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) on the road against the Baltimore Ravens (7-3).
The Ravens lead the all-time series between these AFC North teams, 29-26, and have won two of three most recent meetings. They already played once this season, back in mid-September, with Baltimore winning in Cincinnati, 27-24.
The AFC North is going to be a tough battle in the second-half of the season. The Ravens currently sit at No. 1 in the division with a 7-3 record, followed by the Browns and Steelers who are both 6-3 on the season and tied at No. 2, and then the Bengals are in last place, but are only down a couple games.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
TV Schedule
Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
Time: 8:15 PM ET
Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Location: M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, MD
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung
Sirius: 81 (CIN), 83 (BAL), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (CIN), 225 (BAL)
Online Streaming
Odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook
Cincinnati Bengals: +3.5 (+150)
Baltimore Ravens: -3.5 (-180)
Over/Under: 46.5
BLG Pick: Ravens -3.5
