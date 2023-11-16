Thursday Night Football: Bengals vs. Ravens

Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season will kick off with a Thursday Night Football matchup featuring the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) on the road against the Baltimore Ravens (7-3).

The Ravens lead the all-time series between these AFC North teams, 29-26, and have won two of three most recent meetings. They already played once this season, back in mid-September, with Baltimore winning in Cincinnati, 27-24.

The AFC North is going to be a tough battle in the second-half of the season. The Ravens currently sit at No. 1 in the division with a 7-3 record, followed by the Browns and Steelers who are both 6-3 on the season and tied at No. 2, and then the Bengals are in last place, but are only down a couple games.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

TV Schedule

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Location: M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, MD

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Sirius: 81 (CIN), 83 (BAL), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (CIN), 225 (BAL)

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Amazon Prime Video

Odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Cincinnati Bengals: +3.5 (+150)

Baltimore Ravens: -3.5 (-180)

Over/Under: 46.5

BLG Pick: Ravens -3.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? This poll is closed 66% Bengals +3.5 (4 votes)

33% Ravens -3.5 (2 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

SB Nation Blogs

Bengals: www.CincyJungle.com

Ravens: www.BaltimoreBeatdown.com

Open thread: Discuss Thursday night’s game in the comments below.