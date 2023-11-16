NFL Week 11 Game Picks

Week 11 picks for the 2023 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 10, John Stolnis is still in first place but there’s now a tie for second between the BGN Community and ... me. I’m coming for the top spot in my effort to threepeat as picks champion.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the BGN staff is favoring the Birds over the Kansas City Chiefs. I’m currently picking KC in this activity but I reserve the right to change my prediction elsewhere closer to game day. I’ve been going back and forth on this one.

BGN Community Week 10 record: 8-6

BGN Community overall record: 96-54

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

(If you can’t see the polls, click here and try opening this article from the front page.)

Poll Which team will win in Week 11? Bengals

Ravens vote view results 36% Bengals (192 votes)

63% Ravens (331 votes) 523 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 11? Cowboys

Panthers vote view results 87% Cowboys (447 votes)

12% Panthers (62 votes) 509 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 11? Steelers

Browns vote view results 59% Steelers (296 votes)

40% Browns (205 votes) 501 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 11? Bears

Lions vote view results 5% Bears (26 votes)

94% Lions (467 votes) 493 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 11? Cardinals

Texans vote view results 8% Cardinals (44 votes)

91% Texans (448 votes) 492 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 11? Raiders

Dolphins vote view results 6% Raiders (30 votes)

93% Dolphins (455 votes) 485 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 11? Giants

Commanders vote view results 6% Giants (30 votes)

93% Commanders (462 votes) 492 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 11? Chargers

Packers vote view results 87% Chargers (426 votes)

12% Packers (63 votes) 489 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 11? Titans

Jaguars vote view results 6% Titans (29 votes)

93% Jaguars (452 votes) 481 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 11? Buccaneers

49ers vote view results 11% Buccaneers (52 votes)

88% 49ers (420 votes) 472 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 11? Jets

Bills vote view results 20% Jets (98 votes)

79% Bills (381 votes) 479 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 11? Seahawks

Rams vote view results 79% Seahawks (381 votes)

20% Rams (100 votes) 481 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 11? Vikings

Broncos vote view results 67% Vikings (324 votes)

32% Broncos (156 votes) 480 votes total Vote Now