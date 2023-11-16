NFL Week 11 Game Picks

Week 11 picks for the 2023 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.
You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.
After Week 10, John Stolnis is still in first place but there’s now a tie for second between the BGN Community and ... me. I’m coming for the top spot in my effort to threepeat as picks champion.
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the BGN staff is favoring the Birds over the Kansas City Chiefs. I’m currently picking KC in this activity but I reserve the right to change my prediction elsewhere closer to game day. I’ve been going back and forth on this one.
BGN Community Week 10 record: 8-6
BGN Community overall record: 96-54
MAKE YOUR PICKS
Vote for your picks below.
(If you can’t see the polls, click here and try opening this article from the front page.)
Poll
Which team will win in Week 11?
-
36%
Bengals
-
63%
Ravens
Poll
Which team will win in Week 11?
-
87%
Cowboys
-
12%
Panthers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 11?
-
59%
Steelers
-
40%
Browns
Poll
Which team will win in Week 11?
-
5%
Bears
-
94%
Lions
Poll
Which team will win in Week 11?
-
8%
Cardinals
-
91%
Texans
Poll
Which team will win in Week 11?
-
6%
Raiders
-
93%
Dolphins
Poll
Which team will win in Week 11?
-
6%
Giants
-
93%
Commanders
Poll
Which team will win in Week 11?
-
87%
Chargers
-
12%
Packers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 11?
-
6%
Titans
-
93%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team will win in Week 11?
-
11%
Buccaneers
-
88%
49ers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 11?
-
20%
Jets
-
79%
Bills
Poll
Which team will win in Week 11?
-
79%
Seahawks
-
20%
Rams
Poll
Which team will win in Week 11?
-
67%
Vikings
-
32%
Broncos
Poll
Which team will win in Week 11?
-
81%
Eagles
-
18%
Chiefs
Loading comments...