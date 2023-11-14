Eagles roster news: 4 transactions announced on Tuesday

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced four transactions on Tuesday. Here’s an overview:

S Justin Evans’ 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve was opened.

TE Noah Togiai and OL Lecitus Smith were signed to the practice squad.

TE E.J. Jenkins was released from the practice squad.

Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.

JUSTIN EVANS

Evans is eligible to be activated from injured reserve after missing four games due to a knee injury.

Evans began the season as a starting safety next to Reed Blankenship but he figures to see fewer snaps in the aftermath of the Kevin Byard trade. It’s possible that Evans could be the third safety ahead of rookie Sydney Brown; he could be better suited for a rotational role.

Getting Evans back is nice since Blankenship, Byard, and Brown are the only three safeties on the Eagles’ roster. At the very least, he offers more depth.

It remains to be seen if Evans will be able to play this weekend or if it’ll be a multi-week ramp up for him. This week’s injury report will be informative.

ADDITIONAL NOTE: The Eagles notably did NOT activate Quez Watkins’ 21-day practice window despite the fact he was placed on IR at the same time that Evans was. This could indicate Quez is not ready to return until Week 12 at the very earliest.

NOAH TOGIAI

The Eagles worked out Togiai on Monday. Here’s what we wrote:

Togiai originally signed with the Eagles an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was claimed off waivers by the Indianapolis Colts but returned to Philly in 2021 and remained on the Eagles’ practice squad through the 2022 season. Togiai then went over to the Arizona Cardinals with Jonathan Gannon in the offseason. He spent some time on the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad in October. With Dallas Goedert injured, the Eagles could look to add some more tight end depth on their practice squad. Togiai already has familiarity with the scheme and has experience playing on special teams.

Sensible addition.

LECITUS SMITH

Smith also worked out for the Eagles on Monday. Here’s what we wrote:

Smith was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with a sixth-round pick (No. 215) overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He made two starts in 10 games as a rookie before getting waived ahead of the 2023 season. Smith recently spent a brief stint on the Houston Texans’ practice squad. Again, the Eagles are apparently in the market for more OL depth and Smith offers guard/center versatility.

Having lost three practice squad offensive linemen in recent weeks, the Eagles wanted to replenish the pipeline at Jeff Stoutland University.

E.J. JENKINS

The Eagles currently value Togiai’s ability to potentially contribute short-term as opposed to Jenkins’ long-term developmental potential. Jenkins is gone after originally signing with the Eagles’ practice squad on November 1.

UPDATED EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD

Number of utilized practice squad elevations (three maximum limit) listed in parentheses.

WR Devon Allen (2)

CB Mekhi Garner (2)

LB Ben VanSumeren (1)

DB Tristin McCollum (1)

TE Noah Togiai

OL Lecitus Smith

C Ross Pierschbacher

CB Mario Goodrich

LB Brandon Smith

DE Tarron Jackson

DT Thomas Booker

DT Noah Ellisss

OT Le’Raven Clark

RB Lew Nichols

WR Joseph Ngata

WR Greg Ward