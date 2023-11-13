NFC Playoff Picture: Eagles get no help during the bye week

The Philadelphia Eagles’ bye week was not bad in the sense that their postseason outlook got worse. In fact, the New York Times’ playoff simulator shows their odds are largely unchanged.

Chances of making the playoffs: From >99% to >99%

Chances of winning the NFC East: From 88% to 88%

Chances of clinching the No. 1 seed: From 66% to 65%

But it was bad in the sense that they didn’t get any help from other top NFC teams losing.

The Dallas Cowboys predictably destroyed the Tommy DeVito-led New York Giants.

The San Francisco 49ers snapped their three-game losing streak by blowing out the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Detroit Lions won one of their most challenging remaining games with a game-winning field goal to beat the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Washington Commanders in overtime.

Hardly the end of the world since the Eagles are in an enviable spot as the NFL’s only one-loss team. But their ability to remain on top of the conference will be tested with a tough schedule ahead. The Kansas City Chiefs are obviously a big threat to give the Eagles their second loss this season.

Meanwhile, here’s what’s coming up for the other top NFC teams in Week 11:

If the Eagles can’t beat KC, there’s a decent chance all of those NFC competitors can make up ground.

A win would give the Eagles more margin for error ahead of this challenging stretch:

Week 12 vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 13 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 14 at Dallas Cowboys

Week 15 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Beating the Chiefs and winning just two of those four would leave the Eagles with somewhere from a 60% chance to an 89% chance of clinching the No. 1 seed, depending on the games won/lost.

Here’s a full look at the NFC side of the NFL playoff picture leaving Week 10.

NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

THE TOP SEVEN

DIVISION LEADERS

1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)

2. Detroit Lions (7-2)

3. San Francisco 49ers (6-3, NFC West division tiebreaker)

4. New Orleans Saints (5-5)

WILD CARDS

5. Seattle Seahawks (6-3, 5-1 NFC)

6. Dallas Cowboys (6-3, 3-3 NFC)

7. Minnesota Vikings (6-4)

IN THE HUNT

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5)

9. Washington Commanders (4-6, win over ATL)

10. Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

11. Green Bay Packers (3-6)

12. Los Angeles Rams (3-6)

GRAVEYARD

13. Chicago Bears (3-7)

14. New York Giants (2-8, win over AZ)

15. Arizona Cardinals (2-8)

16. Carolina Panthers (1-8)