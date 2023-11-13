Eagles open as underdogs to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII rematch

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are returning from their byes to face off in a Super Bowl LVII rematch for the Week 11 edition of Monday Night Football.

The Birds opened as 2.5-point road underdogs in this matchup, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That line has since shifted to the Chiefs being favored by three points.

For those unaware, the home team is usually favored by three points in a game between two evenly-matched sides. And so it’s a little interesting that the Chiefs were originally favored by slightly less than that amount.

The reigning Super Bowl champs are 7-2 so far this season.

They have wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and Miami Dolphins.

They suffered losses to the Detroit Lions and the Denver Broncos.

Their Week 1 loss to the Lions is the Chiefs’ sole defeat as a home favorite since the beginning of 2022. And they only lost by one point despite missing two of their three best players in Travis Kelce and Chris Jones.

The Chiefs are 12-1 straight up in their last 13 games as home favorites, which is the third-best winning percentage only behind the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs are 6-6-1 against the spread in those scenarios, which is tied for the 11th-best cover percentage.

The Eagles have notably NEVER beaten Andy Reid since firing him after the 2012 season. Their four losses:

10-point home loss in 2013

7-point road loss in 2017

12-point home loss in 2021

3-point loss in Super Bowl LVII

Regarding that last one: sigh.

There’s no trophy to be earned for the Eagles beating the Chiefs this time around. But a win would obviously work towards helping Philly remain at the very top of the NFC playoff picture.

Everyone knows that it won’t be easy. Patrick Mahomes going up against the Eagles’ struggling pass defense is not a comforting thought right now. And KC’s defense is playing very well; no team has allowed fewer points this season.

That said, the Eagles’ pass rush might be able to take advantage of a Chiefs offensive line that’s been described as “a total mess” by KC fans. That unit probably won’t be hindered by a slippery field this time. And we’ve seen Jalen Hurts be able to have success against the Chiefs before.

It should be a pretty good game between two teams that could conceivably meet in the Super Bowl once again. I lean towards giving the Chiefs the benefit of the doubt but I might take the Eagles to win when I make my final pick later this week.

What say you?