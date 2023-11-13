Eagles News: Philadelphia explored Patrick Surtain trade

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

49ers, Eagles both were calling Broncos at trade deadline about Patrick Surtain - PFT

On Sunday morning, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reported that the 49ers “checked in on” the availability of multiple defensive backs, including Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II. The 49ers weren’t alone. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, both the 49ers and Eagles explored the possibility of trading for Surtain. They both were calling the Broncos, and they each were concerned that the other would end up with Surtain.

Report: Eagles and 49ers called Broncos about CB Patrick Surtain II prior to the trade deadline - Mile High Report

Obviously, no deal went down as the Broncos wanted a large haul in return for their standout stud cornerback, but apparently, there was interest in him. At the end of the day, the Broncos did not trade anyone prior to the deadline despite rumors of a “firesale” in the days and weeks leading up to the deadline. A two-game win streak that included a win over their rival Kansas City Chiefs that snapped a 16-game losing streak made the Broncos decide against trading away talent at the deadline. Even if they decided to sell, it seemed unlikely that they would part ways with Surtain II anyway, but still interesting that they fielded calls for him. Will they field calls for him again this offseason? It is possible since Surtain II will likely be looking for a large extension but he is a player the Broncos need to build around instead of trading away.

What They’re Saying About The Eagles: Covered in Honey Edition - BGN

HOW BOUT THEM COWBOYS? Between Dak talking about being covered in honey and Jerry talking about gloryholes, how could we not have won this game? It would have been an embarrassment. We even put this game back in Dakota’s hands with enough time to win the game several times. We still won. To what should be no ones surprise, we will be spending a lot of time with the Cowboys in this one. Which works out well because some of my favorite places to farm comments either were too deep in their feelings to post about the game (Dolphins) or had other rivalry games they were watching. That being said, grabs your cups Bleeding Green Nation, and drink deep the salty tears of Dallas’ fanbase.

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 11 edition - PhillyVoice

It was a bad bye week for the Birds, as the Cowboys, 49ers, and Lions all gained a half game on them. Even while ceding some ground while resting, the Eagles are still in a pretty comfortable position atop the NFC.

NFL playoff picture tiers 2023: Projecting 32 teams in standings - ESPN+

Tier 1: The true Super Bowl contenders. Philadelphia Eagles (8-1). Chances to make the playoffs: 99%. Chances to win the NFC East: 83%. The offense is humming and has shown its might through the air and on the ground at various points, and that has the Eagles not only thinking about making the playoffs but securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Their upcoming stretch — at Chiefs, vs. Bills, vs. 49ers and at Cowboys — will determine whether that becomes a reality.

The 6 biggest questions facing Eagles in second half of the season - NBCSP

Is Jalen Hurts’ knee injury going to linger? The last time we heard from Jalen Hurts, he was speaking in his postgame press conference after the Eagles’ 28-23 win over the Cowboys. Hurts generally doesn’t like talking about his injuries, but did offer this: “Selfishly, I don’t think the bye week could have come at a better time.” It was impossible for Hurts to hide the injury before the bye week. He was clearly hobbled and his mobility hasn’t been at the level we’ve all grown accustomed to seeing. The injury is reportedly a bone bruise on his left knee so rest should help. But how much? And is this something that Hurts will have to continue to play through? We’ve seen Hurts play through pain before and we’ve seen him deal with injuries in back to back Decembers. Heck, last season, Hurts suffered a shoulder sprain against the Bears, missed two games and then came back for the final regular season game and the playoffs.

‘Gotta win Super Bowls’: On Andy Reid, Nick Sirianni, and Jeffrey Lurie’s ability to look into the hearts of Eagles coaches - Inquirer

“I thought to myself, ‘Oh, Andy always did that,’’’ Sirianni said to The Inquirer on Tuesday. “And it made me think that I should maybe check out what he was actually doing [with his team] during the bye week.”Never shy about asking for advice, Sirianni enlisted team chief security officer Dom DiSandro to reach out to the Eagles’ winningest coach. And Reid, despite being in the middle of a game week for his Kansas City Chiefs, spent 15 minutes walking one of his successors through his typical bye week schedule. “I thought that was very cool and I’m not sure I would do the same, to be quite honest with you,” Sirianni said. “I would do it for [defensive coordinator Jonathan] Gannon if he got a job because he lived it with me. But to do it for somebody he didn’t really know, I think that’s special.”Fourteen months later, Reid and Sirianni will face off in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII, pitting both coaches against former employers. Reid’s history with the Eagles, of course, is longer and more complicated than Sirianni’s four years as an assistant with the Chiefs.

The First Read: Vikings, Texans among five wild cards that could shape second half of 2023 NFL season - NFL.com

This Super Bowl LVII rematch — in the standalone viewing window of Monday Night Football — will tell us plenty about both teams, as each one is coming off a bye week. The Chiefs boast an elite defense for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era. Unfortunately, they also are dealing with the most frustrating offense the star quarterback has ever operated. The Eagles have the league’s best record and Jalen Hurts proving once again he’s a legitimate MVP candidate. Their problem is a pass defense that has been shaky (at best). Whether this is a shootout or a defensive struggle is anybody’s guess.

Week 10: C.J. Stroud taking off, while it’s time to ground Zach Wilson - FMIA

Quarterbacks are not interchangeable, Jason. You know that. But in many cases, running backs are much easier to replace. Let’s look at the case of the Philadelphia Eagles, who let running back Miles Sanders walk to free-agency in the offseason rather than compete with Carolina’s four-year, $25.4-millon contract, with $13 million guaranteed. The Eagles traded a fourth-round pick to Detroit for D’Andre Swift to replace Sanders. Swift will earn $1.77 million this year in the last year of his contract. Comparing the production of Sanders in Philly in 2022 and Swift in Philly in 2023. 2022: Sanders, 15.2 carries per game, 4.9 yards per carry. Eagles averaged 28.1 points per game. Eagles were 8-1 after nine games. 2023: Swift, 15.0 carries per game, 4.5 yards per carry. Eagles are averaging 28.0 points per game. Eagles are 8-1 after nine games. Would you have committed $13 million to the 26-year-old Sanders for basically the same production as the 24-year-old Swift for a fraction of the cost? It’s sad for lots of stellar running backs, but it’s a fact of NFL life.

The Hot Read, Week 10: The AFC Playoff Picture Has Never Been More Crowded - The Ringer

So why the step back in year three? Well, in his third season as a pro, Lawrence has his third play caller: Press Taylor. Taylor, who was Jacksonville’s offensive coordinator last season, was given play-calling duties this season by head coach Doug Pederson, who called the plays in 2022. Pederson once bolstered his head-coaching résumé by calling plays under Andy Reid in Kansas City, and now he’s trying to pass that same benefit on to Taylor, who simply doesn’t have the stuff. Taylor was involved in the play-calling to some degree in 2020, Pederson’s last and worst season as head coach of the Eagles, and he has similarly hampered the 2023 Jaguars. Lawrence’s numbers aren’t the only thing suffering this year. The Jaguars are averaging almost 1 yard less per rush this year than they did last year; their explosive rush rate, dropping from 9.8 percent to 5.5 percent, has almost been halved. Third-down conversion rates are down 7 percentage points, and fourth-down conversion rates are down 19 percentage points. Red zone efficiency, down. Goal-line efficiency, down.

Chiefs’ Market Movers at the bye week - Arrowhead Pride

Offensive Guard Joe Thuney: One of the league’s best. That’s what Thuney has been for years and what we thought the entire Chiefs offensive line could be this season. But it seems that the left guard and the line as a whole have not quite been what we hoped. Sure, they are still very highly rated on pass blocking, partially due to the ability of Patrick Mahomes to sense and escape pressure. But the run blocking has been a bit of a mess, and Thuney has had a couple of rough moments of late, leading many to wonder if he’s started to decline. He’ll be one to watch in the second half to see if he is able to turn things around and return to the machine-like consistency we’re used to seeing.

10 thoughts on the Cowboys 49-17 demolition of the Giants - Blogging The Boys

10. 12 IN A ROW. The Cowboys are really good at home. They’ve won all four of their home games this year and their final eight home games last year after dropping the opener to Tampa Bay. Even more impressive is that they are scoring machines in the confines of AT&T Stadium as they are averaging 40 points per game in front of the home crowd. And they keep getting better with each new game. At this rate, they’ll put up a delicious 50-spot on their next home outing against Washington on Thanksgiving.

Washington Commanders Vs. Seattle Seahawks - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven

Sam Howell - He’s the REAL DEAL! Build around this young man! Sam completed 66% of his passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns. Yes, he lost a fumble, but man, even that was impressive for his toughness on that run. He’s young and he’ll eventually learn to just go down in time, but some of these attributes you just can’t teach. I was extremely impressed with how calm he looked on the late drive in the fourth quarter to lead Washington down the field and tie the game.

Giants-Cowboys ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review: The embarrassment continues for the Giants - Big Blue View

Brian Daboll — Yes, the Giants are down to their third quarterback. Yes, they are under-manned. Still, they are an NFL team and they shouldn’t be getting embarrassed like this week after week. They have lost six games by at least 15 points and three by more than 20. They have been outscored 79-23 in the last two weeks. Their point differential of -148 is league-worst, by an astounding 51 points. Daboll and his veteran coaching staff have got to figure out some way to at least keep some of these games respectable. Daboll lost a timeout on the first play of the game, inexplicably throwing a challenge flag and then trying not to challenge. For the second straight week, the Giants at least played hard in the second half. Unfortunately, NFL games include first halves. The offensive game plan was so simplistic it had no chance. The defensive game plan kept allowing Dallas receivers to run free. Daboll and his staff have to do better.

Josh Dobbs’ journey to Vikings’ breakout star is absolutely astounding - SB Nation

Josh Dobbs has been with the Minnesota Vikings for less than two weeks, but that’s all the time he’s needed to become arguably the best story of the NFL season. Dobbs has changed teams nine different teams since being selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and now it feels like he’s finally found a home with the Vikings. In his first start with Minnesota, Dobbs got called in on emergency duty after an injury and had to learn the team’s plays and cadences in real time while leading the Vikings to a win. He looks even better in his second game. The Vikings are running up the score on the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, with Dobbs finding the end zone multiple times, whether he’s using his arm or his legs.

Monday Football Monday #159: Week 10 NFL Recap - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa, Mark Schofield, and JP Acosta recap all of the action from Week 10 in the NFL.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message