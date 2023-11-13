Monday Night Football: Broncos vs. Bills

The final game of Week 10 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Denver Broncos (3-5) on the road against the Buffalo Bills (5-4).
The Bills lead the all-time series between these teams, 22-16-1, and have won the three most recent meetings. They last played each other during the regular season back in 2020, with Buffalo winning in Denver, 48-19.
BLG explains why we should be rooting for the Bills on Monday night, in our Week 10 rooting guide:
DENVER BRONCOS at BUFFALO BILLS: The Broncos have a chance to get ahead of the Giants in the draft order with more losing. Root for the Bills.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills
TV Schedule
Game time: 8:15 PM EST
Channel: ESPN
Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
Location: Highmark Stadium | Buffalo, NY
Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (DEN), 83 (BUF), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (DEN), 225 (BUF)
Online Streaming
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Denver Broncos: +7.5 (+280)
Buffalo Bills: -7.5 (-355)
Over/under: 47.5 points
SB Nation Blogs
Broncos: www.MileHighReport.com
Bills: www.BuffaloRumblings.com
