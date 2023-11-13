Monday Night Football: Broncos vs. Bills

The final game of Week 10 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Denver Broncos (3-5) on the road against the Buffalo Bills (5-4).

The Bills lead the all-time series between these teams, 22-16-1, and have won the three most recent meetings. They last played each other during the regular season back in 2020, with Buffalo winning in Denver, 48-19.

BLG explains why we should be rooting for the Bills on Monday night, in our Week 10 rooting guide:

DENVER BRONCOS at BUFFALO BILLS: The Broncos have a chance to get ahead of the Giants in the draft order with more losing. Root for the Bills.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ESPN

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Location: Highmark Stadium | Buffalo, NY

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (DEN), 83 (BUF), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (DEN), 225 (BUF)

Online Streaming

ESPN+ | FuboTV

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Denver Broncos: +7.5 (+280)

Buffalo Bills: -7.5 (-355)

Over/under: 47.5 points

