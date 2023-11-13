Share All sharing options for: What They’re Saying About The Eagles: Covered in Honey Edition

WHAT’S GOING ON BLEEDING GREEN NATION?!?!

My initial idea for this intro was just going to be a collage of Stephen A Smith laughing gifs and videos. I feel as though it would adequately convey my feelings in the most accurate way. Alas, there are word counts to meet. That being said:

HOW BOUT THEM COWBOYS?

Between Dak talking about being covered in honey and Jerry talking about gloryholes, how could we not have won this game? It would have been an embarrassment. We even put this game back in Dakota’s hands with enough time to win the game several times. We still won.

To what should be no ones surprise, we will be spending a lot of time with the Cowboys in this one. Which works out well because some of my favorite places to farm comments either were too deep in their feelings to post about the game (Dolphins) or had other rivalry games they were watching.

That being said, grabs your cups Bleeding Green Nation, and drink deep the salty tears of Dallas’ fanbase. This is:

What They’re Saying About The Eagles: Gloryholes and Honey Edition

I’VE NEVER SAID ANYTHING BAD ABOUT KENNY G (7-0)

Dallas Responds (7-7)

The Defense Does Not Show Up (7-14)

Only One Yard To Go For The TD You Say?

Shove (14-14)

They Kinda Did.... (14-17)

“Hurts Looking Gimpy” (21-17)

MEGAJAWN TUDDY! (28-17)

Dak Is Not Him

Dez Didn’t Catch It

Who Doesn’t Love A Close Game With A Hated Rival >eye twitch< (28-23)

Reminder: Dak is still not Him

DALLAS SHORT AT THE END OF THE GAME, BIRDS WIN!!!!!! (28-23)

Wait, what?

Nice Throw Short of the End Zone Dak (EAGLES WIN)

My heart rate has been above 100 bpm this entire week.

We have the Chiefs next week, against Andy, off a bye. That being said, I’m not scared. I think we can beat any team in the NFL right now.

Are we perfect? Far from it. I just believe in Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts. Weird feeling man.

Go Birds, and as always