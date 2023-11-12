NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 10

Before the tenth Sunday of the 2023 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the lines for the Week 10 games.

You can CLICK HERE for straight up NFL picks without regard to the spread. You can find all of the NFL betting lines via DraftKings SportsBook.

My overall record so far is 68-64-4. The BGN community is 76-56-4.

Here are suggestions when trying to beat the odds.

NFL WEEK 10 GAMES

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-3) at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: The 49ers are healthier coming out of their bye week. Can’t see them losing four straight. PICK: 49ers -3

HOUSTON TEXANS at CINCINNATI BENGALS (-5.5): The Texans will cover but the Bengals will win. PICK: Texans +5.5

CLEVELAND BROWNS at BALTIMORE RAVENS (-6): The Ravens have earned the benefit of the doubt until further notice. PICK: Ravens -6

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (-3) at MINNESOTA VIKINGS: The Saints don’t deserve this kind of respect. The Vikings are a good bet outright. PICK: Vikings +3

TENNESSEE TITANS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-3): Gross game that I’d avoid betting. We’ll go with the Bucs, who have more to play for in a division up for grabs. PICK: Buccaneers -3

GREEN BAY PACKERS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS (-3): The Steelers find ways to win despite not being any good. PICK: Steelers -3

DETROIT LIONS (-2.5) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: The Lions at -1.5 was my Lock Of The Week pick this week (reminder: I’m 7-1-1 ATS with my locks). I still feel confident in them at 2.5. The Chargers just cannot be trusted. Also Detroit is coming off a bye while the Bolts are playing on short rest after a Monday game. PICK: Lions -2.5

ATLANTA FALCONS (-2.5) at ARIZONA CARDINALS: The Falcons have really bad vibes and Kyler Murray might actually give the Cards a boost? PICK: Cardinals +2.5

NEW YORK GIANTS at DALLAS COWBOYS (-17.5): The Giants don’t stand a chance of winning; it’s only a matter of them covering or not. How could you have faith in them to do so? PICK: Cowboys -17.5

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (-6): The Commanders might be frisky. PICK: Commanders +6

NEW YORK JETS (-1.5) at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: Maxx Crosby is going to force Zach Wilson into turning the ball over multiple times. PICK: Raiders +1.5

DENVER BRONCOS at BUFFALO BILLS (-7): The Bills will take care of business. PICK: Bills -7