Eagles rooting guide for Week 10 games

The tenth Sunday of the 2023 NFL regular season is here. To accompany your viewing experience, let’s run through a Philadelphia Eagles-focused rooting guide for all of the Week 10 games.

EAGLES GAME

Enjoy the bye week!

NFC EAST

NEW YORK GIANTS at DALLAS COWBOYS: A Giants win would be really awesome. In addition to causing the Cowboys to fall further behind the Eagles, it would also damage New York’s draft positioning. Unfortunately, there is a 0% chance the Giants are winning this game. Root for the Giants.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: There’s an argument to be made the Seahawks winning the NFC West is preferable to SF winning it. But there’s also reason to root for the Commanders in this spot. There’s a chance this season turns out to be a false positive for Washington. Also, the Commanders staying alive in the NFC wild card hunt is good because it incentivizes them to keep battling for a playoff spot (as opposed to checking out) with games against Dallas (twice) and San Francisco remaining. Seattle losing also gives Philly more cushion when it comes to playoff seeding. Root for the Commanders.

EAGLES DRAFT PICK WATCH

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS: The Eagles own the Saints’ second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Birds will be hoping that selection is as early as it can realistically be. Root for the Vikings.

ATLANTA FALCONS at ARIZONA CARDINALS: With the Eagles owning the Saints’ second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they’ll want to see a non-New Orleans team win the NFC South. The Eagles are also rooting for Kentavius Street to play in at least six games so that the sixth-round pick Atlanta traded to Philly will convey. He’s currently played in one. Also, the Cards losing is good for AZ staying ahead of the Giants in the draft order. Root for the Falcons.

TENNESSEE TITANS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: With the Eagles owning the Saints’ second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they’ll want to see a non-New Orleans team win the NFC South. Root for the Buccaneers.

KEEPING THE GIANTS AWAY FROM THE FIRST OVERALL PICK

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: The Pats have a chance to get ahead of the Giants in the draft order with more losing. Root for the Colts.

GREEN BAY PACKERS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS: The Pack have a chance to get ahead of the Giants in the draft order with more losing. Root for the Steelers.

DENVER BRONCOS at BUFFALO BILLS: The Broncos have a chance to get ahead of the Giants in the draft order with more losing. Root for the Bills.

NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: Hard to imagine the 49ers losing a fourth straight game but the Eagles would love to see it. Make it happen, Doug Pederson. Root for the Jaguars.

DETROIT LIONS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: Potentially a big game as it relates to the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Lions have the NFL’s fifth-easiest remaining schedule. The Eagles would love to see Detroit lose some games to allow more cushion for the top spot in the conference. The Bolts are one of the best teams that the Lions will play before the regular season is over. Root for the Chargers.

WHAT’S LEFT

CLEVELAND BROWNS at BALTIMORE RAVENS: Doesn’t really matter but could be nice to see the Ravens stumble a bit since they’re been looking pretty good.

HOUSTON TEXANS at CINCINNATI BENGALS: Doesn’t really matter, though a Texans loss helps towards Dougie P winning the AFC South again.

NEW YORK JETS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: Doesn’t really matter but could be best to keep Aaron Rodgers away from the playoffs.

BYE WEEK TEAMS: Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams