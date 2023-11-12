Eagles News: Micah Parsons criticizes refs after Cowboys’ loss in Philly

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Micah Parsons calls for “More Refs” in the NFL after the #Eagles loss. He says the refs missed “obvious, blatant, terrible” holding calls on the Eagles, and that the refs “pick and choose” when they make calls. pic.twitter.com/GZBrThOkec — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) November 11, 2023

Josh Dobbs is a really nice guy who has been loved everywhere he goes by teammates, coaches (except it seems, Gannon), and the media that covers him. I’m sure Gannon’s players are thrilled that their head coach flat out lied to Dobbs’s face. That’s the kind of thing that leads to players popping bottles of champagne when the season is over like the Lions did with Matt Patricia, or smoking cigars celebrating winning a game after Josh McDaniels was fired. Hate is a strong word. It’s a very mean word. It should not be used lightly. I hate this man. I truly hope he is fired after one season.

Why am I proposing this? Is playing Trey Lance at all this season necessary? Maybe not in the short term, but Dallas has big decisions to make next offseason at quarterback. The fourth year of Lance’s rookie contract comes with a $5.3 million salary cap hit. The Cowboys would almost have to make him the primary backup at that point and use Cooper Rush’s money to pay for part of it. While Dallas is seeing Lance’s work during the week, it sure would be nice to see how he handles himself in real games. He only played in six games as a rookie for San Francisco and two last season. That’s a small sample, especially from someone else’s offense. All that being said, chances are that the Cowboys will maintain course and Trey Lance will once again be just the emergency third quarterback. But these next two games against the Giants and the Carolina Panthers, who are already dreaming about 2024, give them highly winnable games with blowout potential. Cooper Rush doesn’t need the reps, but your developmental quarterback does. It’d be nice if Dallas at least leaves the option open for Lance to play.

Storyline to watch: Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is mired in a turnover funk, with six interceptions plus two lost fumbles over the past four games. Not all of those were Smith’s fault, and the Seahawks’ offensive issues go well beyond their quarterback. After one of the worst losses of the Pete Carroll era last week, the Seahawks have a bounce-back opportunity against the Commanders’ 28th-ranked defense, which is allowing 368.9 yards per game. Washington traded two big defensive threats, defensive ends Montez Sweat and Chase Young, at the deadline. [...] Betting nugget: The Commanders are 4-0 ATS as road underdogs. They are 4-1 ATS overall on the road. The Commanders are also 8-2-2 ATS in their past 12 games as underdogs.

You didn’t seriously think I would pick a Giants’ upset, did you? The Giants as currently constituted will be lucky to cover the massive point spread.

The New York Giants are at a fork in the road. They enter Sunday at 2-7 prepared to start undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito, who began the season as a third-stringer, against the Dallas Cowboys due to multiple injuries and face the prospect of a long final eight games of the season. What awaits them if the struggles continue is a high draft pick (they entered Week 10 with the No. 4 overall selection). What they do with that pick will have long-term ramifications. If the season plays out as it has up to this point, these appear to be their options: Use a high pick to potentially select one of the draft’s top QBs or use a high pick to support current franchise quarterback Daniel Jones, who will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL on Nov. 5. We won’t know which direction they’ll choose until after the season. If the Giants decide to select a QB next spring, they could be well-situated to do so — thanks in part to the homework and due diligence they’ve been doing this fall.

The Jets’ lack of interest in Carson Wentz is being interpreted as a renewal of vows with Zach Wilson. And while the desire to stay the current course had to be a major factor, there’s another player to consider. Aaron Rodgers. It’s not about Wentz playing well enough to make it harder to bench him once Rodgers is ready to go. Because it wouldn’t be as hard to make the switch as it would have been if, for example, the Jets had traded for Kirk Cousins (which of course was never going to happen, due in part to that specific wrinkle). It’s about adding another personality to a crowded quarterback room. Wentz doesn’t have the best reputation for being a good teammate. It’s likely one of the reasons Wentz had to wait so long for a chance. So what happens when Wentz and Rodgers (and Wilson) are around each other on a regular basis? That’s not an experiment the Jets wanted to attempt.

So, it’s incredibly hard to call someone a bust after 10 games. Development isn’t linear and the surrounding talent in Carolina would cause anyone to look bad. However, this offense has arguably been the worst for Bryce Young and it’s causing him to develop some scar tissue that could be an issue in later years. The issue with Bryce Young and Carolina is that Young isn’t good enough or physically talented enough to make people right when everything around him is wrong. Trevor Lawrence’s rough start as a rookie in Jacksonville might be used as the example here, but even then Lawrence was showing the physical talent and traits that made it worthy of sticking with him, even through all the muck. Not to say Bryce Young isn’t showing those traits, but it’s being bogged down by some really bad things he’s picking up, chief among them the middle of the field passing and anticipation. Even though he was the same Young in college that he is in the NFL, the middle of the field passing has taken a major downturn. If we were to compare his heat maps from his final year at Alabama to a passing chart from his recent NFL games, it’s an alarming trend.

