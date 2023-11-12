Jets vs. Raiders: Sunday Night Football

The NFL Week 10 slate of Sunday games will cap off with a Sunday Night Football matchup between the New York Jets (4-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5).

The Raiders lead the all-time series between these teams, 24-18-2, and have won three of the four most-recent meetings. They last faced off back in 2020, with Las Vegas winning on the road, 31-28.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Location: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (NYJ), 85 (LV), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (NYJ), 227 (LV)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

New York Jets: -1 (-115)

Las Vegas Raiders: +1 (-105)

Over/under: 36.5 points

SB Nation Blogs

Jets: www.GangGreenNation.com

Raiders: www.SilverandBlackPride.com

This is an open thread — discuss the game in the comments below!