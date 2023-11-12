Jets vs. Raiders: Sunday Night Football

The NFL Week 10 slate of Sunday games will cap off with a Sunday Night Football matchup between the New York Jets (4-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5).
The Raiders lead the all-time series between these teams, 24-18-2, and have won three of the four most-recent meetings. They last faced off back in 2020, with Las Vegas winning on the road, 31-28.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders
TV Schedule
Game time: 8:20 PM EST
Channel: NBC
Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
Location: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark
Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (NYJ), 85 (LV), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (NYJ), 227 (LV)
Online Streaming
Odds
New York Jets: -1 (-115)
Las Vegas Raiders: +1 (-105)
Over/under: 36.5 points
