It’s Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season and there are some interesting matchups in the early games on Sunday at 1:00 PM, including Doug Pederson and the Jaguars hosting a 49ers team looking to break their losing streak.

The Philadelphia Eagles are on bye this week, so you can just sit back and enjoy the full slate of Sunday games. Click here to see which game is broadcasted in your region. For the early games, the Philadelphia area is set to receive Packers vs. Steelers on CBS and 49ers vs. Jaguars on FOX.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.

Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 10 early games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Paramount+

Sunday, November 12

All start times at 1:00 PM Eastern.

CLEVELAND BROWNS at BALTIMORE RAVENS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 162 (CLE), 82 (BAL) | XM: 383 (CLE), 229 (BAL)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ers at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 161 (SF), 85 (JAX) | XM: 382 (SF), 225 (JAX)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 111 (NO), 83 (MIN) | XM: 384 (NO), 230 (MIN)

HOUSTON TEXANS at CINCINNATI BENGALS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 160 (HOU), 81 (CIN) | XM: 381 (HOU), 226 (CIN)

GREEN BAY PACKERS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 132 (GB), 156 (PIT) | XM: 385 (GB), 231 (PIT)

TENNESSEE TITANS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 121 (TEN), 94 (TB) | XM: 386 (TEN), 232 (TB)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 10 early games here in the comment section.