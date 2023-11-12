Colts vs. Patriots: NFL in Germany

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and the New England Patriots (2-7) are set to face off on Sunday morning in Germany.
The Patriots lead the all-time series between these teams, 49-29, and have won seven of the eight most-recent meetings. They last faced off back in 2022, with New England winning big at home, 26-3 against a Colts team led by interim head coach Jeff Saturday.
The fact that first-year head coach Shane Steichen and QB2 turned QB1 Gardner Minshew are favored in this week’s game against Bill Belichick, should tell you all you need to know about how the Patriots’ 2023 season is going.
Here’s what you need to know about today’s game:
Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots
Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
Time: 9:30 AM ET
TV Channel: NFL Network
Online Streaming: FuboTV | NFL+
Location: Frankfurt Stadium | Germany
Announcers: Rich Eisen, Jason McCourty, Dan Orlovsky, Sara Walsh, Stacey Dales
Sirius: 139 (IND), 138 (NE), 137 (National) | XM: 380 (IND), 228 (NE), 227 (National)
Odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook
Indianapolis Colts: -2 (-130)
New England Patriots: +2 (+110)
Over/Under: 43
